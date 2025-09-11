CBS Sports gives Sawyer Robertson the respect he deserves
Baylor's starting quarterback, Sawyer Robertson, has arguably been the best quarterback in college football this season. The only reason he's not one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy right now is because Baylor's defense allowed 34 points and 300+ rushing yards to Auburn in their season opener. Otherwise, they'd likely be 2-0 and ranked right now.
While most of the national media has overlooked Robertson, CBS Sports' David Cobb finally gave him the respect he deserves, ranking him as the third-best quarterback in the country.
The only two QBs Cobb ranked Robertson behind is Oklahoma's John Mateer and South Florida's Byrum Brown. While neither of those two have put up the stats Robertson has, there's sound logic to his picks. Mateer has led Oklahoma to two wins, one coming over Michigan, and Brown has led South Florida to two ranked wins to start the year. Both guys have played great, but personally, I think Robertson has been the best QB in the country.
The Bears are 1-1, but have played two very good teams in Auburn and SMU, both of whom have great defenses. Despite that, Robertson has thrown for 859 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He's 2nd in passing yards and T-7th in passing touchdowns, and he's not even on most people's Heisman list.
There is a very strong argument to be made that Robertson is the most valuable player in the country. Without him, Baylor would be 0-2 right now and wondering how they're going to turn their season around. Their defense has not improved from last year, and if they keep playing the way they have the first two weeks, they're going to need every yard and touchdown they can get from him.
It's nice to see Robertson finally get the respect he deserves. He has easily been a top-three quarterback in the country this year, and as the season goes on, he should finally find himself in the Heisman conversation.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
3 keys to a Baylor victory over Samford
Sawyer Robertson's sizzling start: Predicting his 2025 season stats
Baylor game notes: Get to know the Samford Bulldogs
Updated Baylor Bears Bowl Projections Following Week 2 Upset Victory
Everything Dave Aranda said on Monday ahead of Samford matchup
Baylor, Arizona State Week 4 game time set
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI