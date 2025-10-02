Throwback Thursday: The history between Baylor and Kansas State
The Baylor Bears will be hosting the Kansas State Wildcats in a Week 6 matchup as the Bears hope to improve to 4-2 on the year. The Bears are coming off a strong win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 5, with the offense putting up over 600 yards. After their big win, the Bears opened as a 6.5-point favorite over Kansas State.
The Bears have faced the Wildcats 19 times in their history, with Baylor holding a 10-9 record. The two Big 12 foes first met in 1969, with Kansas State coming away with a 45-15 victory.
Most recent matchup: Baylor 25, Kansas State 59
The Bears didn't have a good time in their most recent meeting with the Wildcats. Kansas State came away with a 34-point victory after nearly putting up 60 points. The story of the day for Baylor was turnovers. The Bears' offense turned the ball over four times on the day, with three fumbles and an interception.
The offense struggled for Baylor in their most recent loss. While the Bears were able to put up 332 yards of offense, they were extremely inefficient. The offense only converted on 4/17 of their third-down attempts and went for it on fourth down eight times. While the Baylor offense did convert on 50% of its fourth-down attempts, its inefficiencies on third down haunted them throughout the day.
Despite the loss, the numbers for quarterback Blake Shapen were solid on the day. The junior quarterback threw for 4 touchdowns, but also put the ball in harm's way on an interception. Continuing on the offenses' inefficiencies, Shapen only completed 49% of his passes.
Baylor upsets No.1-ranked Kansas State
The most notable game between the two Big 12 foes is Baylor's upset win over the Wildcats in 2012.
It wasn't just a win for the Bears, either; Baylor pummeled the Wildcats 52-24. Kansas State came in with a 10-0 record at the time and was ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. Baylor was under .500 with a 4-5 record.
The Bears dominated the run game. The offense put up a total of 342 rushing yards, led by their running back duo. Lache Seastrunk had 19 rush attempts on the day, logging 185 yards and a touchdown. Glasco Martin also logged 19 attempts, gaining 113 yards and 3 touchdowns. Quarterback Nick Florence joined in on the fun, running nine times for 47 yards and a score.
Florence was solid on the day as a passer, too. The senior quarterback completed 20/32 of his pass attempts for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns. While Florence did throw 2 interceptions, he was able to lead the Bears offense to a 28-point victory.
Despite coming in as the favorites, the Bears will have a difficult matchup on Saturday. The Wildcats and Baylor have matched up well in the past, and it has been an even matchup throughout their history.