Throwback Thursday: The history between Baylor and Kansas State

A look back at the history between the Baylor Bears and Kansas State Wildcats football teams.

Nov 17, 2012; Waco, TX, USA; Baylor Bears players celebrate with fans after the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Floyd Casey Stadium. The Bears beat the Wildcats 52-24. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
The Baylor Bears will be hosting the Kansas State Wildcats in a Week 6 matchup as the Bears hope to improve to 4-2 on the year. The Bears are coming off a strong win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 5, with the offense putting up over 600 yards. After their big win, the Bears opened as a 6.5-point favorite over Kansas State.

The Bears have faced the Wildcats 19 times in their history, with Baylor holding a 10-9 record. The two Big 12 foes first met in 1969, with Kansas State coming away with a 45-15 victory.

Most recent matchup: Baylor 25, Kansas State 59

Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats
The Bears didn't have a good time in their most recent meeting with the Wildcats. Kansas State came away with a 34-point victory after nearly putting up 60 points. The story of the day for Baylor was turnovers. The Bears' offense turned the ball over four times on the day, with three fumbles and an interception.

The offense struggled for Baylor in their most recent loss. While the Bears were able to put up 332 yards of offense, they were extremely inefficient. The offense only converted on 4/17 of their third-down attempts and went for it on fourth down eight times. While the Baylor offense did convert on 50% of its fourth-down attempts, its inefficiencies on third down haunted them throughout the day.

Despite the loss, the numbers for quarterback Blake Shapen were solid on the day. The junior quarterback threw for 4 touchdowns, but also put the ball in harm's way on an interception. Continuing on the offenses' inefficiencies, Shapen only completed 49% of his passes.

Baylor upsets No.1-ranked Kansas State

Baylor Bears fans and the mascot celebrate on the field after the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Floyd Casey Stadi
The most notable game between the two Big 12 foes is Baylor's upset win over the Wildcats in 2012.
It wasn't just a win for the Bears, either; Baylor pummeled the Wildcats 52-24. Kansas State came in with a 10-0 record at the time and was ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. Baylor was under .500 with a 4-5 record.

The Bears dominated the run game. The offense put up a total of 342 rushing yards, led by their running back duo. Lache Seastrunk had 19 rush attempts on the day, logging 185 yards and a touchdown. Glasco Martin also logged 19 attempts, gaining 113 yards and 3 touchdowns. Quarterback Nick Florence joined in on the fun, running nine times for 47 yards and a score.

Florence was solid on the day as a passer, too. The senior quarterback completed 20/32 of his pass attempts for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns. While Florence did throw 2 interceptions, he was able to lead the Bears offense to a 28-point victory.

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) celebrates with Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7)
Sep 27, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) celebrates with Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) after a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Despite coming in as the favorites, the Bears will have a difficult matchup on Saturday. The Wildcats and Baylor have matched up well in the past, and it has been an even matchup throughout their history.

Kyle is a writer for the Baylor Bears on SI. He is a student at the University of New Orleans and studies journalism. He also covers the New Orleans Saints and has previously covered the LSU Tigers football team. Kyle loves all aspects of sports and has used that to pursue a career as a writer.

