Tracking Baylor football's outgoing 2025 transfer class
In this new age of college football, the transfer portal giveth, and taketh away. While roster turnover is inevitable, the Bears seemed to have made out better than most, adding at least three impact starters with linebackers Emar'rion Winston and Matthew Fobbs-White on defense, and senior receiver Kole Wilson continuing the Texas State-to-Baylor pipeline. Meanwhile, the Bears didn't lose anybody to the portal that ended the year starting for them in 2024. With that, we'll take a look around the college football world and see how the former Bears are doing
Isaiah Dunson, CB (Georgia State)
Baylor's highest-rated outgoing transfer according to On3, Dunson ended the year as a second string cornerback for Baylor. While Baylor could use all the defensive help they could get right now, Dunson has only appeared in two games for the Panthers, with a combined six tackles and no passes defended
Dequan Finn, QB (Miami [OH])
Baylor's high-priced quarterback portal acquisition never really got his footing in Waco, due to a combination of injury and poor play. However, Baylor fans are more than happy with the backup plan to Finn having risen to legitimate Heisman contention. The seventh-year senior from Detroit has struggled with his consistency at his third school, with three touchdowns to four interceptions for the Redhawks through four games, with 635 passing yards and a 55.7% completion percentage. He's added 209 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, leading them to a 2-3 record so far.
Richard Reese, RB (Stephen F. Austin)
Reese, who had 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his 2022 freshman campaign, left after his role gradually diminished due to the emergence of Dawson Pendergrass and Bryson Washington. Reese, the second leading rusher for the Lumberjacks, has totaled 130 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 27 carries.
Brendan Bett, DL (Florida)
Bett, who redshirted in 2024 after a strong true freshman campaign, had his most notable in Florida's upset loss to USF, where he was caught spitting on a USF offensive lineman. Despite that, Bett has been a consistent contributor for the Gators, with a combined 16 tackles and a tackle for loss in five games for Florida so far.
Dominic Richardson, RB (Tulsa)
Richardson, who totaled over 600 yards from scrimmage in his first year at Baylor in 2023, has had a breakout of sorts at his third school. He’s averaging nearly 5 yards a carry at Tulsa, already having gotten a season-high 112 carries, for 538 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 13 catches and 78 yards through the air
JacQues Evans, LB (Colorado State)
Evans was only at Baylor for one season after four years at Western Kentucky. He’s appeared in every game for the Rams, totaling a combined 20 tackles
Corey Gordon, DB (Louisville)
One of the few transfers for Baylor to stay at the Power 4 level, Gordon, who led the Bears in interceptions last year, has been a mainstay for the Cardinals' secondary, starting all 5 games so far, totaling 15 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup for the Cardinals
Trey Wilson, DL (SMU)
Wilson, who the Bears saw in their September matchup against the Mustangs, has appeared in 4 games for SMU, totaling only one tackle
Kaian Roberts-Day, DL (UTSA)
A rotational edge rusher who totaled 2 TFLs and a sack for Baylor last year, Roberts-Day only has three combined tackles through five games for the Roadrunners
Alvin Ebsoele, OL (Houston)
Ebsoelee, who made 14 starts in two years at Baylor, has transitioned to the starting left tackle spot for the Cougars, and has managed to keep fellow transfer Connor Weigman mostly upright in Houston’s 4-1 starts
All of the outgoing transfers for Baylor last year do not appear to have found a home