Two Baylor Football Players Who Starred at Pro Day

With Baylor Pro Day in the rearview mirror, it is worth taking another look at notable performances across the talented team.

Many future draft picks had impressive days. Sawyer Robertson, Josh Cameron, and Michael Trigg all had shining moments in their individual Pro Days, but this article will focus more on the Baylor Bears who are not currently on many draft boards.

There are many Bears still hungry to prove themselves to NFL teams, waking up every day chasing their dream of playing on Sundays. Here are two guys who stepped in the right direction on Pro Day.

Omar Aigbedion

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Omar Aigbedion (68) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aigbedion demonstrated his unreal strength on the bench press during Baylor Pro Day with a stellar 31 reps. Out of all offensive linemen at the NFL Combine, this number would have landed him second.

"I am a player that never quits," said Aigbedion, who thinks he has been "really slept on in the recruitment process. "I'm super physical, a very detail-oriented guy; I also consider myself very football smart."

"I've always been slept on," said Aigbedion. It's true, out of high school the lineman had no Power Four school offers, and is desperate for a chance to prove himself at the next level.

The Texas native was brought into Baylor for his junior and senior seasons and became an anchor for QB Sawyer Robertson. Aigbedion was named to the All-America second team and the All-Big 12 first team after his senior season.

With Aigbedion's tenacity and determination, he will hopefully find himself inking a substantial contract some day soon.

Kole Wilson

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One of the more underrated weapons for Baylor over the last year, Wilson reeled in 44 receptions for 591 yards while being locked in at the punt return position.

The undersized receiver has shown flashes, notching 134 yards against Auburn at the beginning of the season, but lacked consistency throughout the bulk of the season.

Unfortunately for Wilson, the knock on him is his size. His route running, broad jump, bench press, and shuttle were all astounding at Baylor Pro Day, but the receiver is a risky pick for NFL teams due to being in the 1st percentile for height (5'7") and the 6th percentile for weight (177 lbs.)

Wilson is doing everything right, and his Pro Day performance was surely noted in the scouts' books. His 38.5" vertical lit up the weight room.

Here in Waco to check out Baylor Pro Day. One standout so far has been Bears WR and KR Kole Wilson.



The 5-foot-9 receiver had a 38.5-inch vertical jump. Had 44 catches for 591 yards and 5 TDs this past season. pic.twitter.com/ubsnmPexoU — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 22, 2026

He is a strong and explosive weapon that can break out for big yardage on any given play; expect to see him on an NFL roster at the punt return/backup receiver position down the road.