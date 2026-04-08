Underrated Baylor Prospects Who Could Sneak Into the NFL Draft

Baylor football has a handful of players scattered on draft boards already. But there is still a slew of Baylor talent that is not projected to get picked up on draft weekend.

Baylor had 16 participants in their annual Pro Day, hosted in Waco a couple weekends ago, showcasing talent to all 32 NFL teams; over a dozen participants are still expected to go undrafted.

However, there are still very talented, hardworking Bears among that group who could fit perfectly into an NFL roster. Here are three that could have their name called in a couple of weeks.

Devyn Bobby

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; UCF Knights running back Myles Montgomery (22) carries the ball as Baylor Bears safety Devyn Bobby (3) | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The three-year starting safety was named defensive captain for the Baylor Bears in the 2025 season. He logged 50 solo and 77 total tackles in his senior campaign.

Bobby looked very sharp at his position drills at Pro Day and had an impressive 34.5" vertical jump.

"Devyn Bobby is going to be a day three guy with a lot of value," said NFL draft analyst Malik Boynton. "He is tough as nails and has a great toolbox to be a down safety or nickelback."

Omar Aigbedion

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Omar Aigbedion (68) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As a proud Aigbedion supporter, it's easy to buy in on the offensive lineman. Out of high school he had zero power four offers, but worked his way to receiving first-team All Big 12 honors in his senior season.

His Pro Day performance impressed and is the hardest worker in the gym. Omar himself has mentioned how he feels slept on in the draft process.

Any NFL team could benefit from a pass protector like Aigbedion, who is a 310-pound physical presence while being football smart. Although he might go undrafted in 2026, Aigbedion will surely be a contributor in the league sooner or later.

Kole Wilson

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Wilson has also made a name for himself with his time playing wide receiver for Baylor and his Pro Day performance.

In a talented wide receiver class, it is hard to stand out among other route runners across the country, especially with Wilson's size. He is listed in the bottom 10th percentile for arm length, weight, and height, which is not going to do him any favors when compared to other receivers.

Wilson should be a late pick strictly because of his extreme athleticism and explosiveness; even if he can't develop into a wide receiver, Wilson has high upside as a kick returner in the NFL.