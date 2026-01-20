Baylor reunites DJ Lagway with trusted Florida target Tony Livingston

Baylor is continuing to build around its new quarterback, and this move feels intentional. On the same day that DJ Lagway officially signs with Baylor, the Bears land Tony Livingston, a transfer tight end from the Florida Gators, reuniting him with Lagway after the two spent the last two seasons together in Gainesville.

At 6-foot-5, 264 pounds, Livingston becomes Baylor’s first tight end commit of this transfer portal cycle and fills a growing need in an offense undergoing a quiet but significant reshaping.

A Familiar Safety Valve for DJ Lagway

Livingston may not arrive in Waco with eye-popping box score numbers, but his value lies in trust, versatility, and role clarity. Over the past two seasons at Florida, Livingston logged 23 receptions for 232 yards and four touchdowns while playing 403 total snaps in a deep, rotation-heavy SEC tight end room.

What stands out more than the raw production is the efficiency. According to Pro Football Focus, Livingston was Florida’s fourth-highest-graded offensive player in 2025, earning a 76.2 overall grade and a team-high 85.2 receiving grade. That receiving mark ranked top five among SEC tight ends and was the best among all Florida pass-catchers, receivers and running backs included.

For a young quarterback like Lagway, familiarity matters. Livingston already understands Lagway’s timing, tendencies, and comfort zones, allowing for him to come in and immediately be a safety net in the short-to-intermediate passing game. That chemistry can accelerate Baylor’s offensive installation and help the unit start faster in 2026.

Filling the Void Left by Michael Trigg

The timing of Livingston’s addition is no coincidence. Baylor is preparing for life without Michael Trigg, who declared for the NFL Draft after a breakout 2025 season that saw him post 50 receptions for 694 yards and six touchdowns.

Trigg was used all over the formation, inline, in the slot, and split wide, forcing defenses to to respect his versatility against different coverage schemes. While Livingston isn’t a one-for-one replacement statistically, he fits a similar schematic mold.

He has shown the ability to block in the run game, hold up in pass protection and contribute as a reliable receiving option when called upon. For a team led now by Lagway, hoping to pick up where Sawyer Robertson left off as far as the passing game next season, acquiring a versatile tight was practically a must.

Part of a Bigger Offensive Plan

Livingston’s commitment also fits a broader portal strategy. Baylor has been aggressive in surrounding Lagway with experienced pass catchers, adding former Oklahoma State receiver Gavin Freeman, Colorado transfer Dre'lon Miller, and Kentucky receiver Hardley Gilmore.

Rather than chasing pure upside alone, Baylor is going after functional pieces with skillsets that will make the quarterback’s job easier. Livingston checks all of those boxes. Pair that with wide receivers like Freeman, Miller and Gilmore, who all have the ability to win with speed and create big plays with yards after the catch. This gives a young player like Lagway weapons that are capable of shouldering a majority of the offensive load by making the most of their gifts rather than being hyper-reliant on Lagway's arm talent to carry them.

With one year of eligibility remaining and the possibility of an additional season if the 5x5 NCAA ruling passes, Livingston arrives in Waco as more than just depth. He’s a trusted connector in an offense built around continuity, chemistry, and quick cohesion. For Baylor, reuniting Lagway with a known tight end isn’t just a roster move. It’s a signal of how this offense intends to operate moving forward. And that's building an offense tailormade for DJ Lagway.