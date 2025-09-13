Baylor improves to 2-1 after 42-7 win over Samford
The Baylor Bears improved to 2-1 on the season after a strong 42-7 win over the Samford Bulldogs. While the Bears remained in control since taking an early 7-0 lead, the win felt sloppy. From two interceptions thrown by Sawyer Robertson to penalties taking away big plays, Baylor would've felt better with a cleaner win against a weaker opponent.
Team Scoring
Washington - 2-yard rushing touchdown
Running back Bryson Washington opens up scoring in the game early, running the ball in for a 2-yard rushing touchdown, capping off the Bears' opening drive. 7-0 Baylor
Robertson to Cameron - 10-yard passing touchdown
Quarterback Sawyer Robertson throws his first touchdown of the day, finding wide receiver Josh Cameron for a 10-yard touchdown. 14-0 Baylor
Robertson to Prentice - 12-yard passing touchdown
After back-to-back disappointing drives, the Bears find the endzone again for a 12-yard receiving touchdown for wide receiver Kobe Prentice. 21-7 Baylor
Washington - 5-yard rushing touchdown
Bryson Washington gets his second rushing touchdown of the day, running the ball in for a 5-yard touchdown. Baylor 28-7
Knighten - 1-yard rushing touchdown
Freshman running back Caden Knighten adds his name to the scoring, capping off a 4-play 48-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. 35-7 Baylor
Robertson to Brown IV - 11-yard passing touchdown
The final points of the day for the Bears come on a beautifully thrown pass from Sawyer Robertson to wide receiver Louis Brown IV. 42-7 Baylor.
Team Stats
- Total yards: 468
- Passing: 28/44, 245 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT
- Rushing: 43 ATT, 223 YDS, 3 TD, 5.2 YPR
- Third down efficiency: 4-13
- Pass defense: 12/23. 97 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INT
- Run defense: 33 ATT, 95 YDS, 0 TD, 2.9 YPR
- Penalties: 4-45 YDS
Player Stats
- QB Sawyer Robertson: 23/37, 211 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT
- RB Bryson Washington: 21 ATT, 135 YDS, 2 TD, 6.4 YPR
- RB Caden Knighten: 10 ATT, 34 YDS, 1 TD, 3.4 YPR. 3 REC, 28 YDS
- WR Josh Cameron: 4 REC, 39 YDS, 1 TD
- WR Ashtyn Hawkins: 3 REC, 42 YDS
- S Micah Gifford: 2 Tackles, 1 Sack, 1 TFL, 1 INT
- DL Emar'rion Winston: 1 Tackle, 1 Sack, 1 TFL
- LB Kalen Burns: 1 INT
- CB LeVar Thornton: 1 Tackle, 1 INT, 1 PD
Baylor will stay in Waco to host the Arizona State Sun Devils for a Week 4 matchup. While considered a sloppy win, a dominant showing will hopefully give the Bears momentum as they enter Big 12 play.
