Baylor improves to 2-1 after 42-7 win over Samford

The Baylor Bears move to 2-1 after a strong Week 3 showing over the Samford Bulldogs.

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Kobe Prentice (16) reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Baylor Bears improved to 2-1 on the season after a strong 42-7 win over the Samford Bulldogs. While the Bears remained in control since taking an early 7-0 lead, the win felt sloppy. From two interceptions thrown by Sawyer Robertson to penalties taking away big plays, Baylor would've felt better with a cleaner win against a weaker opponent.

Team Scoring

Baylor Bears wide receiver Kobe Prentice (16) scores a touchdown against Samford Bulldogs
Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Kobe Prentice (16) scores a touchdown against Samford Bulldogs linebacker Carson Sloan (30) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Washington - 2-yard rushing touchdown

Running back Bryson Washington opens up scoring in the game early, running the ball in for a 2-yard rushing touchdown, capping off the Bears' opening drive. 7-0 Baylor

Robertson to Cameron - 10-yard passing touchdown

Quarterback Sawyer Robertson throws his first touchdown of the day, finding wide receiver Josh Cameron for a 10-yard touchdown. 14-0 Baylor

Robertson to Prentice - 12-yard passing touchdown

After back-to-back disappointing drives, the Bears find the endzone again for a 12-yard receiving touchdown for wide receiver Kobe Prentice. 21-7 Baylor

Washington - 5-yard rushing touchdown

Bryson Washington gets his second rushing touchdown of the day, running the ball in for a 5-yard touchdown. Baylor 28-7

Knighten - 1-yard rushing touchdown

Freshman running back Caden Knighten adds his name to the scoring, capping off a 4-play 48-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. 35-7 Baylor

Robertson to Brown IV - 11-yard passing touchdown

The final points of the day for the Bears come on a beautifully thrown pass from Sawyer Robertson to wide receiver Louis Brown IV. 42-7 Baylor.

Team Stats

  • Total yards: 468
  • Passing: 28/44, 245 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT
  • Rushing: 43 ATT, 223 YDS, 3 TD, 5.2 YPR
  • Third down efficiency: 4-13
  • Pass defense: 12/23. 97 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INT
  • Run defense: 33 ATT, 95 YDS, 0 TD, 2.9 YPR
  • Penalties: 4-45 YDS

Player Stats

Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) in action against the Samford Bulldogs
Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) in action against the Samford Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
  • QB Sawyer Robertson: 23/37, 211 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT
  • RB Bryson Washington: 21 ATT, 135 YDS, 2 TD, 6.4 YPR
  • RB Caden Knighten: 10 ATT, 34 YDS, 1 TD, 3.4 YPR. 3 REC, 28 YDS
  • WR Josh Cameron: 4 REC, 39 YDS, 1 TD
  • WR Ashtyn Hawkins: 3 REC, 42 YDS
  • S Micah Gifford: 2 Tackles, 1 Sack, 1 TFL, 1 INT
  • DL Emar'rion Winston: 1 Tackle, 1 Sack, 1 TFL
  • LB Kalen Burns: 1 INT
  • CB LeVar Thornton: 1 Tackle, 1 INT, 1 PD

Baylor will stay in Waco to host the Arizona State Sun Devils for a Week 4 matchup. While considered a sloppy win, a dominant showing will hopefully give the Bears momentum as they enter Big 12 play.

