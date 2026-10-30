When Does Baylor Football Play UCF? Time, Channel, Bold Prediction

The 4-3 Baylor Bears will look to get back into the win column on Friday night when they travel to Orlando to take on the hot UCF Knights. It could be a hangover game for Scott Frost's team, as UCF took down BYU in overtime last week. That was the Cougars' first loss of the season after they upset Notre Dame the week prior.

It will also mark the first game without Dave Aranda on the sideline. In his seventh season in Waco, Aranda was fired after the Bears suffered another heartbreaking loss. Rhett Armstrong's kick was blocked last Saturday and the Bears lost to Kansas, giving them two straight losses.

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman has assumed the interim head coach job, but will continue to call plays for the defense. It will be interesting to see if Baylor's defense continues to play tough football, or if Klanderman adding another responsibility hits the unit.

How to watch Baylor take on UCF

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Day: Friday, Oct. 30

Friday, Oct. 30 Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

6:30 p.m. CT Where: Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, FL)

Acrisure Bounce House (Orlando, FL) Network: ESPN

ESPN On the call: Mike Monaco and Jordan Rodgers

Mike Monaco and Jordan Rodgers Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network

One bold prediction: Louis Brown goes for 100 yards

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UCF has allowed 250 or more yards through the air in the last four of five games. If Baylor is going to win this game, the Bears need DJ Lagway to have another big game. Unfortunately, we can't trust the Bears' run game, but that's not because of the running backs. The offensive line has been poor this season, and can't seem to open up many holes for the backs.

Wide receiver Gavin Freeman has garnered all the attention this season, and for good reason. He is among the top playmakers in the country, averaging nearly 100 yards per game. Freeman has been Lagway's go-to target, and UCF knows that.

Freeman will get his targets and yards, but the Bears need to find another target. Louis Brown is Baylor's second-leading wide receiver, catching 22 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He's had a couple of big games. In three games this season, Brown has had five or more catches, along with 62-74 yards.

The Knights will try to key in on Freeman, and they won't be able to stop the short passes to Freeman, but if Lagway looks to go deep, Brown could be his man. If Baylor can get another playmaker going alongside Freeman, the Bears have a shot to really get their offense rolling.

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