Ranking the Top 5 Baylor Football Acquisitions So Far in the Offseason

No doubt Baylor has suffered some tough personnel losses in the offseason, but the Bears athletic program has been making some moves you might have missed. Here are some names you need to know as Baylor continues to add to the roster in the throes of the offseason.

5. Nate Kibble - IOL

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kibble is likely going to be crucial to the Bears' pass protection in the upcoming season; the unit is lacking depth and needs an anchor. The 6'3", 330-pound lineman is a Texas native, playing his freshman season at UT.

4. Dre'lon Miller - WR

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dre'lon was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, picked up by CU as a 4-star. He was strictly an air threat in his freshman year but he amassed 158 rushing yards in 2025 along with 20 receptions. Expect him to be a running threat but also be a huge target for Lagway if he can get some separation downfield.

3. Gavin Freeman -WR

Oklahoma State's Gavin Freeman (17) leaps over Iowa State's Connor Welsch (17). | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gavin Freeman was about the only thing the Oklahoma State offense could hang its hat on last season. He notched 53 catches to the tune of 9.1 yards per reception. Needless to say, the undersized wideout was not in the best situation. There was not a consistent QB for the team, and longtime head coach Mike Gundy was fired mid-season. Expect to see another step in the right direction for Gavin Freeman, now that he has a much more talented field general in DJ Lagway.

2. Hosea Wheeler - DL

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The 6'3, 298 lb. defensive lineman got himself some hardware in the 2025 season. Starting 5 games for the NCAA Champion Indiana Hoosiers. The DL entered the portal as a 4-star after logging 61 solo tackles over 3 seasons. He will be a great aid to the depleted Baylor run defense.





1. DJ Lagway

DJ Lagway | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Whether or not DJ is the most talented player on the list, he is no doubt the most important. This signing changed the entire trajectory of the Bears' offseason and gave the fans something to be excited about. Who knows what Dave Aranda told Lagway, but it must've been something the QB could get excited about.

One would have to think Coach Aranda made a persuasive case to these top recruits to bring them into the fold. The head honcho is entering his 7th season and knows he has to prove something in the upcoming season. Expect Baylor Football to continue making exciting moves and adding depth to the roster.

