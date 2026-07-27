Which Baylor Football Players Are Living Up to Their NIL Expectations?

With such a big turnover from the 2025 season, Baylor had to put its Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) money to good use. The Bears not only had to fork out some money in recruiting, but also going to the transfer portal to land players who are going to make a Day 1 impact — most notably, quarterback DJ Lagway.

But Baylor also had to focus on retaining key players from last year as well. We have three returning players who are living up to their NIL expectations.

S Jacob Redding ($450,000)

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No player had a bigger breakout season than Jacob Redding. The former walk-on was the heart and soul of the Bears' defense a year ago. He recorded 53 tackles, leading Baylor with three interceptions, while taking one to the house.

Redding was an all-around solid player for Dave Aranda's defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Redding led the Bears' defense with a 75.2 grade. He also had the best run-defense grade of any starting Baylor player, with an 81.4 grade.

Entering 2026, Redding has already proven his worth, but you would have to scroll way down The NIL Standard database to find Redding's NIL contract. Despite being a former walk-on, Redding has already lived up to his expectations and then some. Expect another big year from Redding in Joe Klanderman's defense.

LB Travion Barnes ($376,811)

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There is certainly projection here, with Travion Barnes suffering a season-ending injury a year ago, and not making too many plays for the Bears' defense. However, prior to coming to Baylor, Barnes was a top-five tackler in all of college football.

For being a stat-stuffer, Barnes' NIL deal, per The NIL Standard, isn't all that high, and with how well he is supposed to play in 2026, you can say he's already lived up to his expectations. Baylor is trusting Barnes to take the Keaton Thomas role on the defense and become the leader on the field.

Barnes is an easy pick to breakout in 2026 with how well he played at FIU in 2024. Baylor needs its linebackers to play well with losses suffered in the transfer portal after last season. Barring more injuries, Barnes is in line for a massive year.

LB Kyland Reed ($326,936)

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With both Barnes and Phoenix Jackson suffering season-ending injuries, it was Kyland Reed who benefited the most. Reed started the final eight games for Baylor at linebacker next to Keaton Thomas.

Barnes tallied 50 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two QB hurries and a PBU in 2025. Entering the new season, he is going to be the 1B next to Barnes under Joe Klanderman.

Reed was selected to go to Big 12 Media Days to represent Baylor, which also shows that he has taken more of a leadership role. With his NIL contract being less than Barnes', Reed has already outperformed his expectations. He could easily have more value after the 2026 season.