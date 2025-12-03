Baylor early signing day tracker: Every player coming to the program in 2026
Here is a list of every football player to sign with Baylor on Signing Day.
In this story:
It's Early Signing Day for Baylor football and the Bears are hoping to sign most, if not all, of their 2026 class on Wednesday. Stay tuned to this page for instant updates once players start to sign their Letters of Intent.
Each time a new Bear has signed his official Letter of Intent, we will update this page with all the information you need to know about them.
Expected Class:
- 4-star RB Ryelan Morris
- 4-star DL Jae'lin Battle
- 4-star OL Donel Robinson
- 3-star WR London Smith
- 3-star CB Jamarion Richardson
- 3-star S Jordan Davis
- 3-star TE Kai Welsey
- 3-star OL Kole Seaton
- 3-star QB Quinn Murphy
- 3-star LB Jamarion Phillips
- 3-star edge Tyrone Morgan
- 3-star TE Parker Almanza
Projected Class Breakdown:
- QB: 1
- RB: 1
- WR: 2
- TE: 2
- OL: 2
- Edge: 1
- DL: 1
- LB: 1
- CB: 1
- S: 1
Confirmed Signees
More From Baylor On SI
Published |Modified