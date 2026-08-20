With football season nearing in both the NFL and college, there is about to be a massive shake-up that has never been seen before. With eligibility rules being so vague, confusing, and ineffective, players are now leaving their NFL teams (presumably they were not going to make the 53-man roster) and petitioning to return to college football.

With the 2022 recruiting class being granted another year of college eligibility, there are players who’ve signed NFL contracts who are now looking into filing lawsuits that would allow them to return to college and possibly even transfer, sources tell me and @AYSSPORTS pic.twitter.com/FCLsjwGTsr — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 19, 2026

While basically everyone in the college football world is vehemently against this, it will not stop teams from trying to get their hands on players who are essentially borderline NFL players. This could be an avenue for Baylor to bolster the roster as the season nears. While there have not been any reports of Baylor making a move for any of these guys, I would be surprised if the staff was not looking into it.

Baylor specifically needs a boost in their offensive line group. The already thin group suffered a massive blow this offseason with Yakiri Walker being deemed ineligible, leaving the Bears without their projected starting center.

There was some news of Baylor possibly taking advantage of the Class of 2022 ruling by looking if they could bring Kobe Prentice, Kole Wilson, or, most crucially, Omar Aigbedion. It seems like there hasn't been any movement on that front, but Baylor should look elsewhere.

Klarna NIL is the next big thing — Jonte (@WalkEmDownJonte) August 20, 2026

Baylor Needs to Add Weylin Lapuaho

Contrary to popular belief, I am actually very hopeful that this Baylor team can win eight games and even more. I love DJ Lagway, I love the skill guys on both sides of the ball, and I love the defensive line, but the offensive line group scares me. But it doesn't have to be scary! Baylor still has the opportunity to add some guys.

DJ Lagway and Jadon Porter celebrating a score in Spring Ball. DJ has had a great summer and is ready to go for a big 2026. | @BUFootball on X

Weylin Lapuaho, a former BYU and Utah State offensive lineman, has entered the portal. He would be a perfect fit for Baylor and would immediately slide into the starting lineup. He would add so much to the run game, just as he did at BYU, where he was All-Big 12 last season.

This is a realistic get for the Bears; Baylor has thrown cash around in the past for players that really like, and with it seemingly unlikely that Aigbedion wants a return, it almost feels necessary that Lapuaho is a Bear before the game against Auburn. They will likely have to compete against some big schools to get a hold of Lapuaho, but the good thing about Lapuaho entering so late is that most schools have complete rosters and simply won't be looking to add a new face this late in the summer.

Weylin Lapuaho has been one of the best offensive linemen in the Big 12 for the last few years. | Associated Pres

It will be interesting to see who else may return to college as the final 53-man rosters are going to be completed by August 30. Baylor fans should be hoping the staff makes a move in the next few days, as they won't want to look back and regret not maximizing this roster.

Follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.