Bears In The NBA: Live Baylor Basketball 2026 Draft Tracker, UDFA Signings

The 2026 NBA Draft is finally here and the Baylor Bears are expected to have just one player selected during the two-day event. But with the NBA Summer League taking place shortly after the draft, the Bears could see a few players sign as undrafted free agents.

Welcome to our live tracker that will continue to be updated when Baylor players are either drafted or signed following the draft.

How to Watch

When : Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24

: Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24 Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Round 1 can be seen on both ABC and ESPN. Round 2 will be aired on ESPN.

Which Bears will get drafted and potential UDFAs

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Redshirt sophomore sensation Cameron Carr spent just one season in Waco, but Carr was the engine that kept Baylor's offense moving. He will hear his name called in Round 1 on Tuesday night, an the only question that remains is if Carr can slip into the lottery.

Carr, who averaged 18.9 points per game and 5.8 rebounds, along with shooting nearly 38% from three, erupted in the NBA Combine and was arguably the biggest winner of the event. Carr's 7-foot wingspan helps, and his ability to knock down contested shots bodes well for his NBA career. After scoring 30 points during a Combine scrimmage, Carr is right on the bubble of being selected in the lottery.

As far as other Bears being selected — well, that's probably not happening in a two-round draft. Obi Agbim, Dan Skillings, Caden Powell, and Michael Rataj are all eligible, but there's a slim to no chance that they hear their names called. Rataj was the most likely player to get selected when he transferred to Baylor, after starring at Oregon State, but things didn't go well for Rataj during his one-year stay with the Bears.

It's possible two or three of the players above are signed to a Summer League roster following the draft, but they would have to really show out in order to make a roster next season.

Live draft picks and reaction

This section will be updated.

Live UDFA signings

This section will be updated.