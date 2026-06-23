Final 2026 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Where Baylor Star Cameron Carr Could Land

Baylor wing Cameron Carr will hear his name called in Round 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night. He is likely going to be the Bears' lone draft pick this season, but Carr has a shot to become a Lottery pick.

Carr's brilliant Combine has propelled him up the draft big boards. Between the Combine and Carr's impressive season with Baylor, teams are excited about the potential he possesses.

Ahead of the NBA Draft, here is our final mock draft roundup.

ESPN has Carr going one spot out of the Lottery

In ESPN's final mock draft, Carr is selected No. 15 overall by the Chicago Bulls. Chicago will likely feel confident in its front court after the draft, but the Bulls will need some young, talented guards and wing players.

Carr fits the billing and has shown the ability to have highlight plays, but also make his jump shots. At times, Carr would wear down toward the end of games last season, but that was mostly due to the Bears playing him so many minutes. Heading into the NBA, Carr won't be relied on as much and would fill a need.

Bleacher Report eyes Carr to the Bulls with a player comp.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has similar thinking as a lot of analysts, predicting Carr to the Bulls at No. 15.

Wasserman noted Carr's 30-point eruption at the Combine only boosted his stock, along with his massive wingspan. Wasserman views Devin Vassell of the San Antonio Spurs as the best player comparison for Carr.

Carr would go to Chicago as a 3-and-D player who would likely come off the bench. But his energy and high-temp ability would be able to carve out an early role.

Yahoo Sports agrees with the Bulls pick

In Yahoo Sports' 10th update to the 2026 NBA Draft, Carr falls in line with the Chicago pick at No. 15.

In the final mock draft update, Kevin Sweeney noted that the Bulls need a 3-and-D player after getting rid of guard Coby White. Carr shot nearly 38% from three with Baylor this past season, and those numbers could easily go up in the NBA. Players tend to shoot at a higher clip in the pros, and Carr won't be asked to carry all the weight.

Sports Illustrated has Carr falling a few spots

In Sports Illustrated's final NBA mock draft, Carr falls a few spots from the Bulls' pick and goes No. 19 to the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto has a few solid wings on its roster already with Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett, but this would be a situation where Carr could come in and slowly learn the NBA ropes. He could carve out a role as a 9th or 10th man off the bench and provide a spark.