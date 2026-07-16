Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
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The Los Angeles Lakers and rookie Cameron Carr are undefeated in the Las Vegas Summer League, and they’re looking to keep that rolling and clinch a spot in the semifinals with a win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday evening.
Chicago finally picked up a win in Summer League on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, and it has one of the most electric players in the entire 2026 draft class in Caleb Wilson.
The No. 4 overall pick has put together some huge games in Vegas, and he should get a solid test against a Lakers team that has been playing together since the California Classic.
Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as favorites in this game, and while Summer League isn’t the easiest to bet on, the odds do offer some insight in the quality of the young cores for each team.
Here’s a look at a player to watch and my lean for Thursday’s showdown.
Lakers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lakers -3.5 (-110)
- Bulls +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: -166
- Bulls: +140
Total
- 182.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Lakers vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 16
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue:Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Lakers record: 3-0
- Bulls record: 1-2
Lakers vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bulls Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Lakers vs. Bulls Key Player to Watch
Caleb Wilson, Forward, Bulls
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Wilson has pushed to play in Summer League, appearing in both ends of a back-to-back earlier this week.
So, the Bulls may have to force him to sit if they don’t want him competing against the Lakers on Thursday.
Wilson had 35 points in his Summer League debut, and he recently dropped 19 points and had a game-high five blocks against Utah. The UNC product has showcased an improved 3-point shot, and he looks like a real candidate to win Rookie of the Year.
If Wilson is active for Thursday’s game, he’s proven he’s must-see TV.
Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Lakers have the benefit of playing a few extra games this summer, as they also participated in the California Classic earlier this month.
L.A. is undefeated in Las Vegas, winning by 12 against Oklahoma City, 21 against Dallas and 14 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Cameron Carr (20.5 points per game) has been awesome for Los Angeles in Vegas, and this team has allowed Adou Thiero to shine as well this summer. The play of undrafted free agent Arthur Kaluma (22.3 points per game) has also been huge for the L.A. offense.
Chicago has dropped two of three games in Vegas, and it scored under 70 points in a loss to Utah earlier in the week. I think the Lakers are the team to back as they have a clear route to the Summer League semis as long as they win.
Pick: Lakers Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.