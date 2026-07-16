Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

The Los Angeles Lakers and rookie Cameron Carr are undefeated in the Las Vegas Summer League, and they’re looking to keep that rolling and clinch a spot in the semifinals with a win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday evening.

Chicago finally picked up a win in Summer League on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, and it has one of the most electric players in the entire 2026 draft class in Caleb Wilson.

The No. 4 overall pick has put together some huge games in Vegas, and he should get a solid test against a Lakers team that has been playing together since the California Classic.

Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as favorites in this game, and while Summer League isn’t the easiest to bet on, the odds do offer some insight in the quality of the young cores for each team.

Here’s a look at a player to watch and my lean for Thursday’s showdown.

Lakers vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Lakers -3.5 (-110)

Bulls +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Lakers: -166

Bulls: +140

Total

182.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Lakers vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue:Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Lakers record: 3-0

Bulls record: 1-2

Lakers vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Lakers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Bulls Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Lakers vs. Bulls Key Player to Watch

Caleb Wilson, Forward, Bulls

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Wilson has pushed to play in Summer League, appearing in both ends of a back-to-back earlier this week.

So, the Bulls may have to force him to sit if they don’t want him competing against the Lakers on Thursday.

Wilson had 35 points in his Summer League debut, and he recently dropped 19 points and had a game-high five blocks against Utah. The UNC product has showcased an improved 3-point shot, and he looks like a real candidate to win Rookie of the Year.

No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson put on a SHOW on both ends of the floor in tonight's NBA Summer League matchup!



🐂 19 PTS (game-high)

🐂 8 REB

🐂 2 STL

🐂 5 BLK (game-high) pic.twitter.com/0JKTiW3Rf4 — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2026

If Wilson is active for Thursday’s game, he’s proven he’s must-see TV.

Lakers vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

The Lakers have the benefit of playing a few extra games this summer, as they also participated in the California Classic earlier this month.

L.A. is undefeated in Las Vegas, winning by 12 against Oklahoma City, 21 against Dallas and 14 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cameron Carr (20.5 points per game) has been awesome for Los Angeles in Vegas, and this team has allowed Adou Thiero to shine as well this summer. The play of undrafted free agent Arthur Kaluma (22.3 points per game) has also been huge for the L.A. offense.

Chicago has dropped two of three games in Vegas, and it scored under 70 points in a loss to Utah earlier in the week. I think the Lakers are the team to back as they have a clear route to the Summer League semis as long as they win.

Pick: Lakers Moneyline (-166 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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