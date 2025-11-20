Baylor reportedly makes decision on AD Mack Rhoades’ future
Back on November 13th, Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades took a leave of absence from the school. Days later, it appears Baylor will no longer have Rhoades.
On Thursday, ESPN's Pete Thamel, among others, reported that Baylor was set to part ways with Rhoades, who had been with Baylor since 2016.
Rhoades' departure marks the third consecutive athletic director at Baylor to leave under a cloud. Ian McCaw and Tom Stanton left amid issues surrounding Briles and former basketball coach Dave Bliss, respectively.
The sideline incident
Outkick was the first on the story, and the incident took place during Baylor's home game against Arizona State. Back on Sept. 20, Rhoades exchanged unpleasantries with star TE Michael Trigg -- as the ball was being kicked off. Rhoades not only used vulgar language, but sources said he put his hands on Trigg.
Trigg was wearing a yellow undershirt at the game and for whatever reason, Rhoades took offense to it.
"What the f*** are you wearing that yellow shirt for," Rhoades reportedly asked Trigg. Assistant coaches had to calm Trigg down as he was running onto the field, per the report. But Trigg would go on to catch a pair of TD passes in the game.
However, it didn't end there. After the game, as the Baylor players and coaches were greeting fans and family members, Rhoades displayed more inappropriate behavior. Rhoades inexplicably walked up behind an assistant coach and grabbed him by the arm and neck area and began berating the coach. This physical and verbal assault was witnessed by several members of the team staff, as well as family members.
Rhoades' leave of absence apparently had nothing to do with Trigg's incident
Yahoo's Ross Dellinger pointed out that Rhoades' absence had nothing to do with the football incident. There was a second allegation that Baylor was looking into regarding Rhoades. The allegation did not involve Title IX, per Dellinger.
Baylor on SI will continue to monitor the situation.
