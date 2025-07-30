Inside The Bears

2026 5-star guard down to Baylor, Oregon, and Ole Miss

The Bears will have to beat out a couple of schools to get their target.

Trent Knoop

247Sports revealed that the No. 23 player in the 2026 cycle is down to three schools. Guard Brooklyn Haywood will make a decision between Baylor, Oregon, and Utah.

The Camas (WA) product is ranked as the No. 23 player by 247Sports and she is also the top-ranked CG in the 2026 class. 247Sports released a scouting report on Haywood.

Haywood had a productive spring and summer playing with the Cal Stars. She played alongside two Top 10-caliber prospects in the Class of 2025—Jasmine Davidson and Addie Deal—and was still able to produce at a high level. Haywood's skill set lends itself to shot creation and shot-making. With legitimate range out to the 3-point line, Haywood is one of the better shot makers in the junior class to date. There is a lot of upside in her game as she continues to add strength and left-to-right quickness to her repertoire.

Baylor added one player in its 2025 recruiting class, and that was four-star Marcayla Johnson out of Tulsa (OK). Last season, the Bears went 28-8 in the season, but fell in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament to Ole Miss.

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

