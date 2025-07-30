2026 5-star guard down to Baylor, Oregon, and Ole Miss
247Sports revealed that the No. 23 player in the 2026 cycle is down to three schools. Guard Brooklyn Haywood will make a decision between Baylor, Oregon, and Utah.
The Camas (WA) product is ranked as the No. 23 player by 247Sports and she is also the top-ranked CG in the 2026 class. 247Sports released a scouting report on Haywood.
Haywood had a productive spring and summer playing with the Cal Stars. She played alongside two Top 10-caliber prospects in the Class of 2025—Jasmine Davidson and Addie Deal—and was still able to produce at a high level. Haywood's skill set lends itself to shot creation and shot-making. With legitimate range out to the 3-point line, Haywood is one of the better shot makers in the junior class to date. There is a lot of upside in her game as she continues to add strength and left-to-right quickness to her repertoire.
Baylor added one player in its 2025 recruiting class, and that was four-star Marcayla Johnson out of Tulsa (OK). Last season, the Bears went 28-8 in the season, but fell in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament to Ole Miss.
