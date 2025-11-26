Baylor on the short list for sensational 5-star point guard
The Baylor Bears are off to a good start in this young 2025-26 basketball season, winning four of their first five games. In addition, they are enjoying success on the recruiting trail, making the cut as one of four schools on the short list for the services of a 5-star point guard out of talent-rich New York.
Dylan Mingo, a product of Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, NY, has caught the eye of Baylor coach Scott Drew, as well as North Carolina, Penn State and Washington. Mingo is the No. 1 point guard and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
According to a story by Joe Tipton from On3, Mingo said this about the Baylor program,
“The Baylor visit was great. I mean, my old teammate went there. So just speaking to him a lot about how it was and how he developed there. And it was fun just seeing all the analytics and how much they get people to the NBA and how much they raise people’s draft stock.”- 5-star point guard Dylan Mingo
Mingo can score, play defense and distribute the basketball from anywhere on the court. Last season for the Crusaders, Mingo averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game and led his team to a No. 4 national ranking.
Over the summer, Mingo lit up the Nike tour for 19 points per game. Going into his senior season, Mingo was named a MaxPreps Preseason All-American.
Baylor could have a inside track to Mingo because his former prep teammate V.J. Edgecombe played at Baylor. Edgecombe was the 2025 Big 12 Freshman of the Year and second-team All-Big 12. As a result, Edgecombe and was a first-round pick (3rd overall) of the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2025 NBA Draft.
In addition to Edgecombe, Long Island Lutheran has produced some great basketball talent. Long Island Lutheran alum Drew Nicholas played at Maryland and was a member of the 2002 national championship team. Also, LuHi product Bill Wennington went on to play at St. John’s and was a three-time NBA world champion with the Chicago Bulls.
Mingo will be a prospect for Drew and his staff to watch as the season progresses.