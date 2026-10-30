3-Star LB Bryson Brown De-Commits From Baylor in Wake of Dave Aranda's Firing

This was to be expected. Unfortunate, but expected. Dave Aranda being let go from his head coaching duties was bound to see some blowback in recruiting for next season. The 3-star linebacker previously committed, Bryson Brown, has flipped his commitment from Baylor to Oklahoma State.

Bryson Brown De-Commits From Baylor

First I wanted to thank the Baylor staff and coach Chaney for being the first ones to believe in me. I am excited to announce that I will be flipping my commitment to Oklahoma State University go pokes🤠🤠#Blessed #homegrown pic.twitter.com/A9NCYiynvQ — bryson (@bryson_brown08) October 29, 2026

Announcing the change in his commitment on Wednesday evening through his social media, Bryson Brown became the first player to do so after the firing of Dave Aranda. Brown had initially committed back in January of this year.

Bryson Brown was a 3-star prospect out of Stillwater, Oklahoma. The 6-foot-1 195 pound defender was ranked as the No. 1275 prospect, per Rivals Industrial Rankings. He was also listed as the No. 113 linebacker in the 2027 class. Brown had offers from both Arkansas and Purdue, but opted to initially commit to Baylor.

When Aranda was fired, Brown initially told Rivals that his firing wasn't going to affect his commitment to the Bears.

“It was real shocking news to hear about coach Aranda,” he said. “I love Baylor It doesn’t affect my commitment Baylor is still my home.”

With Brown out in Waco, the Bears currently have 12 commitments in the 2027 cycle. According to On3, Baylor has the 72nd-ranked class.

Credit to Bears LB Coach Jamar Chaney

A key component to Baylor's recruiting process of Brown, LB Coach Jamar Chaney doesn't get enough credit for the time he's willing to put in and the hard work that he does. To his credit and through his work, Chaney was initially able to secure a commitment from Brown. Recent events (i.e. Dave Aranda's firing) however, have sent a shockwave through the Baylor recruiting pool, and de-commitments are inevitably going to happen because of it.

Developing Story

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; The Baylor Bears cheerleaders perform during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryson Brown's de-commitment may have been the first, but it may not be the last. There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the future of the Bears team right now. How many will leave because of Aranda's firing and how many will be brought in by Baylor's next permanent head coaching hire will be interesting to see how it plays out. Will recruits trust in the program and culture that Baylor has built as a name, or will recent events cause their paths to divert away from their original path?

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