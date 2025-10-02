Baylor Bears 2026 football recruiting commitments
The class of 2026 for the Baylor Bears consist of 16 commitments so far, the class features 12 in-state recruits and 3 of them headline the class all from the state of Texas and two of the three being named Jamarion, all being ranked in the top 100. Edge rusher Jamarion Carlton, DB Jamarion Vincent, WR Jordan Clay according to 247Sports rankings.
Baylor's 2026 Commitment List
*National rankings in parentheses
Jamarion Carlton, Edge, Temple, TX.
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (34): Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (60)
The latest: Carlton, in his last game, had 9 tackles, along with 2 QB hurries. Carlton has been committed to the Bears since July; he is considered to be one of the top edge rushers in the entire 2026 class.
Jamarion Vincent, DB, Waco, TX
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (76): Rivals/On3 - (117)
The latest: Vincent, in his last game, had 169 yards receiving along with 2 touchdowns, 4 PBUs. Committed to the Bears back in January of this year.
Jordan Clay, WR, San Antonio, TX.
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (88); Rivals/On3: 4 stars (160)
The latest: Clay finished week 5 of his senior season with 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. Clay committed to Baylor back in July of 2025.
London Smith, WR, Waco, TX.
Ratings: 247Sports - 4 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3 - 4 stars (413)
The latest: Smith has been dominant in his senior season. Smith, in 5 games, has 41 receptions, 590 yards, 8 touchdowns and a kickoff return for a touchdown. The 6-2 185-pound in-state prospect committed to Baylor following a Junior Day visit this past winter.
Davion Peters, WR, Temple. TX.
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3 - 3 stars (535)
The latest: Committed to Baylor in June of 2025.
Jae'Lin Battle, DL, Edmond, OK.
Ratings: 247Sports- 3 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3- 3 stars (615)
The latest: Has been committed to Baylor since July of 2025, was recently offered by Missouri, in which he took an official visit in the middle of September, and there has been some buzz that Battle could possibly be on a flip watch to the Tigers. Can Baylor hold off an SEC program that has been on the rise this season?
Jordan Davis, Safety, Plano, TX
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3 -3 stars (728)
The latest: Has been committed to Baylor since June 2025.
Donel Robinson, IOL, Lexington, MS.
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3 -4 stars (399)
The latest: Robinson has helped lead his team to a 4-1 record so far during his senior season. In Week 5, his team won against Canton HS 50-13. Robinson has been committed to Baylor since June 2025.
Kole Seaton, OT, Mesquite, TX.
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3 - 3 stars (860)
The latest: Seaton has been one of the first of many of the 2026 class, as he's been locked in with Baylor since November 2024.
Kai Wesley, TE, Orem, UT
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3 - 3 stars (990)
The latest: Committed to Baylor in June of 2025.
Tyrone Morgan, Edge, Baton Rouge, LA
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3 - 3 stars (1033)
The latest: Committed to Baylor in June 2025.
Marcus Page Jr, IOL, Forney, TX.
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3- 3 stars (1677)
The latest: Committed to Baylor in June 2025.
Quinn Murphy, Quarterback, Argyle, TX.
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3 -3 stars (938)
The latest: Week 5 of his senior year, he racked up 372 total yards and 5 total touchdowns. Committed to Baylor in August of 2024.
Jamarion Phillips, LB, Dallas, TX.
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3 - 3 stars (1026)
The latest: Committed to Baylor in April of 2025.
Jamarion Richardson, ATH, Texarkana, TX.
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3 - 3 stars (1131)
The latest: Week 5 into his senior season Richardson had 72 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Parker Almanza, TE, Trophy Club, TX.
Ratings: 247Sports - 3 stars (N/A); Rivals/On3 - 3 stars (1202)
The latest: Committed to Baylor in June 2025.