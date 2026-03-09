Baylor Closing In on Commitment from Highly Recruited 2027 Offensive Lineman

The Baylor offensive line room has faced a lot of turnover in the past few years, but looks to once again gain stability through recruiting in the high school ranks. Baylor let go of their previous offensive line coach, Mason Miller, somewhat unexpectedly, midway through the 2025 campaign. The Bears also lost several starter-quality players through the portal and graduation during the winter transfer window, and are now looking to regain long-term stability the old-fashioned way: the transfer portal.

Austin Woods was announced as the new offensive line coach after Mason Miller was dismissed last season. | via Baylor Athletics

New Baylor offensive line coach, Austin Woods, extended an offer to Jordan Carraway of Forney High School near Dallas. Jordan Carraway is a three-star interior offensive lineman who holds multiple Power Four offers from the likes of Texas Tech, Arizona State, SMU, TCU, Arkansas, South Carolina, Houston, Cal, and Colorado, just to name a few. He holds a 0.8650 recruiting composite grade via 247, landing him just outside the top 100 of players in the state of Texas.

On3's Sam Spiegelman has landed a prediction for Carraway to become a Baylor Bear and the first offensive line recruit for Baylor in the 2027 class. Carraway is listed at 6'5 and 320 pounds heading into his senior year. He would join a talented class for Baylor in 2027, alongside four other recruits who were already committed.

The 2027 class currently consists of Karece Hoyt of Frisco Lone Star, Davontrae Kirkland of Waco University, Bryson Brown of Stillwater, and Jalen Price of Cedar Hill. Hoyt is the lone four-star of this group and has been committed to the Bears since October of 2025. Kirkland has been committed to Baylor since June of 2025 and has been vocal about his commitment and excitement to be a Baylor Bear. Jalen Price committed to Baylor in November of 2025 over Power Four schools Auburn and Kansas State.

Davontrae Kirkland and Dave Aranda on a visit to Baylor in 2025 | Davontrae Kirkland

Landing Carraway is what Aranda needs

Landing Carraway would rekindle recruiting for Dave Aranda's coaching staff, which took a substantial hit at the end of the 2025 campaign. Along with this, it could be a sign of good things to come for Baylor, who need to regain its recruiting foothold in the state of Texas. Beating out their local rivals, like Texas Tech, Houston, SMU, and TCU for talented recruits would be a massive step in the right direction for Aranda's staff.

If Baylor can land Carraway, it would represent an important early win for Austin Woods and Dave Aranda on the recruiting trail. Building the offensive line through high school recruiting could be the foundation the Bears need to restore long-term stability in the trenches.