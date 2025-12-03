Baylor loses another football commit ahead of early signing day
Mammoth 2026 offensive lineman Marcus Page Jr., once committed to Baylor, has flipped his pledge to the Rice Owls ahead of tomorrow’s early signing day for high school football stars. Page’s change of heart is just another in a recent string of decommitments suffered by the Baylor football program.
Following Baylor’s loss to Houston last Saturday, the Bears finished the 2025 season with a 5-7 record. The 2026 recruiting class immediately took a huge hit when 4-star DL Jamarion Carlton and 4-star CB Jamarion Vincent later announced they had flipped their commitments to Texas and Michigan, respectively.
As a result, Baylor’s 2026 class ranking has dropped considerably. The class is now ranked No. 68 nationally and dropped from No. 3 to No. 13 in the Big 12 Conference. Page's decommitment leaves just 3-star OL Donel Robinson and 3-star OL Kole Seaton as the only offensive linemen remaining in the 2026 class for the Bears.
Page would have filled a position of need at Baylor for the 2026 season as the Bears will lose three starters from this year's unit: Left tackle Sidney Fugar, left guard Ryan Lengyel and right guard Omar Aigbedion.
North Forney (TX.) OL Marcus Page, Jr.
At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Page earned third-team All-District 10-5A for his efforts in the 2025 campaign at North Forney High School. He has elite athleticism as he plays basketball as well. In addition, Page participates in track and field.
Scouting Report via 247 Sports
According to Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports, Page has played only one season of football. He was originally a basketball athlete. Page also participates in Track and Field and has a personal best of 45-0.75 in the shot put event.
Notable Offers:
On the recruiting trail, in addition to Baylor and Rice, Page received scholarship offers from Texas State, Houston, Idaho, Lamar, Mississippi Valley State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, Texas Southern, Tulsa, UTEP and UTSA.
Film:
View Page's game film below.
It is said that recruiting is the life blood of any football program. When early signing day ends tomorrow, Baylor can only hope that the remaining recruits in the 2026 class do not have a change of heart and leave the Bears bleeding out and wondering what could have been. Signing these recruits tomorrow is critical for the coach Dave Aranda's and the Bears football future.
