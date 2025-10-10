Inside The Bears

Baylor makes top 10 for four-star defensive back

Four-star recruit Dhill McGee keeps Baylor in his final 10.

Kyle Besson

Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of a Baylor Bears helmet on the bench in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Red Oak High School cornerback Dhillon McGee announced his top-10 schools on Friday. The four-star recruit made a timely announcement, tweeting his top-10 at "10 am on the 10th month and day of the year." Baylor was among the Texas native's top-10.

The class of 2027 cornerback listed Texas Tech, TCU, SMU, and Baylor in his top-10, marking four Texas schools making the cut. LSU, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Kansas, and Arizona State round out the rest of McGee's top 10.

The Bears were early on McGee. Baylor offered the talented cornerback in November of 2023, according to 247Sports, but they weren't the first. SMU was the first to offer the four-star cornerback, offering him in April 2023. Penn State was McGee's most recent offer, sending him an offer in August and bringing him in for a visit in late September.

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Ke'Breion Winston (44) and his teammates run onto the field before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-1, McGee has elite size combined with his impressive length. The four-star recruit is an intelligent defender and has high-level play recognition. His combination of elite football IQ and athleticism makes McGee an intriguing prospect who could see time on the field early.

The Bears currently have just one recruit for the 2027 class, in four-star defensive back Davontrae Kirkland. Kirkland is a similar mold to McGee, being a 6-foot-tall defensive back with good length. It's clear that head coach Dave Aranda has a specific mold he's looking to add to his secondary going forward, and the two potential 2027 commits help build towards it.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; A general view of the stadium before opening kickoff between the Baylor Bears and the Arizona State Sun Devils at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Baylor currently holds the 30th-ranked recruiting class for 2026, with four four-star commits and 16 total hard commits. Players such as defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton and Jamarion Vincent headline the Bears' 2026 class, with the two being top-100 nationally ranked players, with Carlton the 34th overall nationally ranked and Vincent the 76th.

It's clear from the Bears' two upcoming recruit classes that there's a heavy emphasis on defense. Baylor holds one of the top offenses in the nation in 2025, but their defense is in the bottom half. With a defensive-minded head coach, the Bears are looking to get better on that side of the ball.

