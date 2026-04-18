Baylor's 2027 Recruiting Class Grows as Bears Gain Commitment Over Rival TCU, Houston

Baylor added the sixth commitment to its 2027 recruiting class on Friday night when three-star offensive lineman Hudson Whitenight committed to the Bears over TCU and Houston. The Horned Frogs once appeared like they had the lead in Whitenight's recruitment, but it was Dave Aranda's program that landed the coveted lineman.

Whitenight is a 6'4", 270-pound interior lineman. According to the Composite, Whitenight is the No. 1269 player in the nation and the No. 89 interior lineman. His recruitment began to heat up and the Dripping Springs (TX) was a big addition for Aranda's program.

Whitenight spoke about his relationship with the coaching staff and the opportunity he has in Waco moving forward.

“They came at me hard and fast, and made me the top guy on their board. That made me feel super important,” Whitenight told Rivals. “From (Austin) Woods, to (Craig) Watts to Coach (Jake) Spav, they all put their arms around me and really made me feel like their guy.

“I want to play and compete, and Baylor will give me that opportunity to be successful on and off the field.”

After struggling in 2025, Baylor made an assertive effort to shore up its offensive line. Baylor lost a few key linemen from last year, including center Coleton Price, who transferred out of the program. The Bears went out and landed seven transfer linemen this past cycle.

The Bears are hoping to keep quarterback DJ Lagway upright this season and allow Dawson Pendergrass, Caden Knighten, and Michael Turner to run with ease. But Baylor is also looking toward the future and the addition of Whitenight is a good start.

What Baylor's 2027 recruiting class looks like

With the addition of Whitenight, Baylor now has six commitments. According to the 247Sports Composite, Baylor has the 30th-ranked class in the 2027 cycle.

Arguably, a few prospects are a little too low. Quarterback Luke Babin was ranked as a four-star prospect when he committed to Baylor, but he is now a three-star on 247Sports' Composite. It's worth noting that Babin is a four-star on both ESPN and Rivals.

The Bears are headlined by four-star athlete Karece Hoyt, who is projected to play wide receiver in college. Baylor will have to keep him in the fold, as he is being recruited by a handful of other teams.

Baylor also has four-star defensive back Davontrae Kirkland, three-star defensive lineman Jalen Price, and three-star linebacker Bryson Brown — who has moved up the boards from his unranked position when he committed to Baylor.