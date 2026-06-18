Baylor Football Offers Son of Dallas Cowboys Legendary WR Dez Bryant

Baylor is still searching to fill up its 2027 recruiting class, but it's never a bad time to start looking ahead — especially when you see talent with some legendary bloodlines.

Following a camp held at McLane Stadium, the Bears issued an offer to Dez Bryan Jr., who is part of the 2028 class. Bryant Jr. is the son of former Dallas Cowboys great Dez Bryant.

Bryant Jr. is a 5'10", 165-pound wide receiver and is ranked as a three-star prospect. The Southlake (TX) Southlake Carroll prospect is rated as a three-star prospect as of now, but between his offer sheet and intangibles, Bryant Jr.'s ranking could increase.

On top of Baylor offering Bryant Jr., the speedy playmaker holds offers from his dad's alma mater, Oklahoma State, and other programs like Kentucky, SMU, Illinois, and Texas A&M, among others, have offered.

During an Under Armour camp, Bryant Jr. flashed his speed by running a 4.46 40-yard dash. With time to fill out his frame and increase his numbers, teams are excited for what Bryant Jr. could look like in a year when he's heading into his senior season and looking to make a collegiate decision.

Some strong bloodlines in Waco?

Bryant Jr. will have some expectations wherever he opts to go. His father, Dez Bryant, played nine seasons in the NFL and excelled during his time with the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant was an All-Pro in 2014 and a three-time Pro Bowler. He led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2014, too.

The former collegiate All-American left Dallas as the franchise's leader in receiving touchdowns, catching 73 of them.

Will Bryant Jr. live up to that? It's hard telling, and you can't expect it, but Baylor would love to add him to the fold. The Bears utilize a lot of wide receivers in Jave Spavital's offense and Bryant Jr. could excel with his speed.

Have a day kid! 😎 pic.twitter.com/FWNgdWsay4 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 13, 2026

Baylor typically uses four wide receivers at a time, and the Bears will continue to look at bringing in multiple playmakers in each cycle. In the 2027 class, Baylor has flipped Houston commit Josiah Morgan, who is Baylor's lone wide receiver commit.

Four-star athlete Karece Hoyt could also play the position, but the Bears will have to work at keeping him in the fold with several teams after him. Either way, Baylor will begin looking at getting commitments in the 2028 class sooner rather than later, and Bryant Jr. will be towards the top of the list.