Baylor football predicted to land 'high-major level' WR ahead of decision day
With 14 commitments in the 2026 class, Baylor is hoping to strike gold on the recruiting trail. The Bears have appeared to take over the lead for elite defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton, but he's not the only player Baylor might be on the cusp of landing.
Four-star WR Jordan Clay is set to make his decision on July 11. Clay is picking between Baylor, Oklahoma, and Colorado. And the Bears might be in the driver's seat. 247Sports' Tim Watkins placed a Crystal Ball favoring Baylor to land Clay, with a confidence level of '5'.
The 6-foot-3 WR hails from San Antonio (TX) Madison and is a borderline top-100 recruit. According to the Composite, Clay is ranked as the No. 111 prospect in the country, and he is also the No. 15 WR in the '26 class.
Baylor currently has just one four-star prospect committed to it in the 2026 cycle. CB Jamarion Vincent is locked in, but Dave Aranda hopes to see that number take a significant rise.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Clay:
- big-bodied outside receiver whose size really stands out in live evaluations
- north of 6-2, 200 pounds with a strong, athletic base
- stood out physically in a loaded group of pass catchers at the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl
- plays even larger thanks to enormous hands and acrobatic mid-air ability
- excels along boundaries thanks to frame, body control, and spatial awareness
- catch-point bully who's quite strong with the ball, even amid multiple defenders
- unafraid to work the intermediate and deep middles with willingness to put body in harm's way
- more of a dirty work run-after-catch weapon who plays angry and relies on strength in those opportunities
- wins with physical traits at this stage; can enhance separation consistency and big-play potential with improved quick-twitch athleticism
- checks multi-sport box with strong 110-meter hurdles experience (two-time Texas 6A regional qualifier)
- among the top receivers in TXHSFB's 2026 class. Projects to the high-major level with the potential to become an NFL Draft candidate.
