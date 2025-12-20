Baylor officially hires Jacori Greer as D-line coach, Dave Aranda gives statement

Baylor officially announced the hiring of new defensive line coach Jacori Greer on Saturday morning. Greer, who comes over from Coastal Carolina, played college football for New Mexico as a D-lineman from 2009-13.

Greer has had several stops coaching the defensive line since graduating from the Lobos. Most recently, he had Coastal Carolina as one of the top tackling teams. CCU ranked 59th in the nation with 5.6 tackles for loss per game and placed fourth in the Sun Belt in third-down defense.

"I am excited to add Jacori to our staff as our new defensive line coach," Aranda said. "His ability to connect with players and develop them to be at their best is inspiring. He brings an energy and a tenacity to the way he teaches and coaches that is going to be so beneficial to our team and I'm excited to get him to Waco and get him working with our student-athletes and coaches."

"I want to thank Coach Aranda and Coach (Joe) Klanderman for the opportunity to join the Baylor Family and come back to my home state of Texas," Greer said. "To be able to learn from one of the brightest and most respected defensive minds in college football is an opportunity I couldn't pass up. I'm excited to get to Waco, start meeting our players and get to work."

Greer spent the 2025 season as the defensive run-game coordinator and defensive line coach at Coastal Carolina following two years at Louisiana Tech. Prior to arriving in Ruston, La., Greer spent six seasons in his home state of Texas with stops at Texas State and Abilene Christian. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, University of New Mexico, before spending time at SMU and New Mexico Highlands in the early stages of his coaching career.

A former defensive lineman for the Lobos, Greer spent six years at New Mexico where he played and got his start as a graduate assistant coach. After redshirting the 2009 season as a true freshman, Greer was named an All-Mountain West Honorable Mention selection in 2012 before serving as a team captain as a senior.

Upon his graduation, Greer spent the 2014 season as a graduate assistant with the Lobos before serving as a graduate assistant for the Mustangs in 2015.

After two seasons as the defensive line coach at New Mexico Highlands, Greer spent three seasons coaching the D-Line at Abilene Christian from 2017-19. While there, he helped guide a pair of All-Southland Conference defensive linemen in 2019 and another two SLC Honorable Mention selections in both 2018 and 2019. In 2019, ACU ranked 10th nationally with 36 sacks, a year removed from ranking inside the top-eight in the FCS with 34 sacks. The Wildcats placed third in the Southland in total, scoring and rushing defense in 2018, ranked second among league leaders in third-down defense and boasted the league's best fourth-down defense.

Greer arrived in Ruston after spending the 2020-22 seasons as the defensive line coach at Texas State, where he mentored Nico Ezidore to Third-Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors after a standout season of 66 tackles, 13 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. At La Tech, the Bulldogs' 2024 defense finished the season ranked No. 12 in the nation in total defense, allowing just 308.4 yards per game. Greer helped a 98-place improvement from the Bulldogs' 2023 defense, which ranked 110th in total defense, and also turned around the squad's scoring defense (No. 91 in 2023 to No. 26 in 2024) and rushing defense (No. 132 in 2023 to No. 44 in 2024).

He followed defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson to Coastal Carolina in 2025 to coach the Chanticleers' defensive line and serve as the program's defensive run game coordinator. In a 6-6 season, CCU ranked 59th in the nation with 5.6 tackles for loss per game and placed fourth in the Sun Belt in third-down defense.

A native of Dallas, Greer earned a bachelor's degree in intercultural communications from New Mexico in 2013 and a master's degree in sports administration from New Mexico in 2014.

