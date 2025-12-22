Mics Caught Caleb Williams’s Ice-Cold Line After Walk-Off Touchdown to Beat Packers
It’s a great time to be a Bears fan. Sitting atop the NFC North, Chicago has electrified its fanbase with seven wins in the last eight games, and the most recent was genuinely epic. The Bears staged an unlikely comeback over the rival Packers with their hopes at the division title on the line, capped off by a wonderful Caleb Williams deep touchdown throw in overtime that served as the walk-off score to beat Green Bay, 22–16.
It was the best moment of Williams’s young career thus far. After the winning TD, he had a cold line for one of his teammates that got picked up by the NFL microphones.
In a clip released on Monday, two days after the Bears took down the Packers, Williams was shown walking up to one of his teammates for a celebratory handshake. The mics caught his icy one-liner that he delivered at the same time.
“I told you I got it, didn’t I?” Williams asked before repeating “I told you I got it” as his teammate hyped him up.
Williams can say pretty much whatever he wants after a throw like that. It was a majestic and clutch pass simultaneously. Bears fans haven’t seen much of either from their quarterbacks over the years but Williams is here to change that narrative.
But the job isn’t done yet. While Chicago’s overtime win over Green Bay is the franchise’s biggest singular regular season win in a long time, postseason football is around the corner and with it comes a tremendous opportunity for the Bears. Williams and rookie coach Ben Johnson have the team ideally situated to earn a top NFC playoff seed. A win would be the first playoff victory in Chicago since 2010. A loss wouldn’t take away from the progress Williams and the rest of the roster made this year but it would certainly make it feel less meaningful.
Two games yet to go for the 11–4 Bears. Then the real fun begins.