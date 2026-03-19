Recruiting Insider Picks 4-Star Prospect to Commit to Baylor

Baylor has had a nice start to the 2027 recruiting cycle thus far. The Bears have just four commitments in the class, but Dave Aranda and Co. have landed a pair of four-star commitments in ATH Karece Hoyt and defensive back Davontrae Kirkland — which has been worthy of a top-25 ranking.

And it sounds like Baylor could be trending for another four-star player in the coming months. Recently, Rivals Sam Spiegelman called his shot by predicting where some uncommitted prospects from Texas and Louisiana might commit to. These weren't official predictions, rather his best guess, and Spiegelman has Baylor in the driver's seat for one player.

South San Antonio four-star edge rusher Braden Booth has been high on Baylor, and Spigeleman has a confidence level of 55% on Booth landing with Baylor, but watch out for Texas, who recently offered.

"Baylor has been leading the way for Rivals300 EDGE Brayden Booth, who has made several visits to Waco dating back to last summer and has very strong connections with multiple coaches on the staff. TCU, Stanford and North Carolina are also swinging away for Booth, but Texas has emerged as the biggest threat to the Bears since issuing an offer last week during a spring practice visit. If a decision were made today, it would be Baylor’s race to lose. The Horns have emerged as a serious contender with traction here," Spiegelman wrote.

More on Booth

According to the Composite, Booth is a 6'5", 195-pound four-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 166 player in the 2027 class and No. 19 edge rusher. Booth holds several marquee offers.

Teams like Arizona, Duke, Kansas State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and Wisconsin are all recruiting Booth and would like him to be in their program.

But the Bears continue to establish a good relationship with the Texas native and if Joe Klanderman can get Baylor's defense back up and running, the Bears could be a coveted place for big-time Texas prospects moving forward.

Other prospects Baylor is trending for

It could be a good summer for Baylor. The Bears have been linked to more players than just Booth in recent weeks.

Spiegelman recently issued a prediction in favor of the Bears landing four-star Jordan Carraway, another Texas prospect.

And then there is three-star edge rusher Cael Thigpen, another player Spiegelman sees heading to Waco. Thigpen is also from Texas and the Bears are making their home state a large priority on the recruiting trail.