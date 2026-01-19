Why Baylor still sits in prime position for five-star guard Dylan Mingo

Five-star guard Dylan Mingo is no longer expected to announce his college decision this week, but the Baylor Bears remain firmly positioned as the program to beat.

RELATED: Breaking down Baylor’s new-look quarterback room

After reports surfaced Saturday that the Long Island Lutheran standout would declare Thursday, Mingo clarified that his timeline has shifted.

“Just got pushed back a bit,” Mingo told ZAGSBLOG, adding that a new announcement date has not yet been set.

The 6-foot-5 combo guard remains down to Baylor, Washington, Penn State, and North Carolina, though every Crystal Ball projection on 247Sports currently favors the Bears. From Baylor’s perspective, the delay does little to change the broader picture, if anything, it reinforces how strongly Mingo has connected with the program during the closing stretch of his recruitment.

247Sports has logged a Crystal Ball in favor of Baylor to land 5⭐️ point guard Dylan Mingo.



Mingo is set to announce his commitment on January 22. His final schools include Baylor, Penn State, North Carolina, & Washington. pic.twitter.com/Ljh9ZhoOma — Chris Smith (@chrismithunc) January 18, 2026

That connection is rooted in both development and culture. Mingo told Rivals that Baylor’s track record with elite guards has been a defining factor.

“Honestly, just because of their track record with guards, you know, Tounde Yessoufou, he should go first round this year," Mingo told Rivals. "VJ Edgecombe, Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, those are all great guards that went there and succeeded and are doing good at the next level,” Mingo told Rivals. “And then also just the relationship I built with them off the court. They’re strong believers in Christ, which I am as well. And they’re just always so positive and just great people to other people.”

That NBA pipeline remains active. Mingo said he recently spoke with his former Baylor guard and current Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard VJ Edgecombe, a call that underscored the Bears’ ongoing presence in his process.

“He (Edgecombe) actually called me today,” Mingo continued. “He said, where are you going, bro? I was like, I can’t tell you all that yet.”

On the court, Mingo’s resume continues to justify his five-star status. He averaged 24 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, earning Camp MVP honors. During Nike EYBL play with PSA Cardinals, he posted 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.3 steals per game, showcasing his two-way versatility and physical maturity.

Baylor currently holds one commitment in the 2026 class, four-star guard Elijah Williams, but landing Mingo would instantly elevate the group into national spotlight territory. With elite production, NBA validation, and cultural alignment already in place, Baylor remains squarely in the driver’s seat with as Mingo’s decision process stretches forward.

More from Baylor on SI