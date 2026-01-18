After days of speculation, Baylor finally signs former 5-star QB DJ Lagway

After days of speculation, Baylor has finally signed and landed former Florida QB DJ Lagway. The Bears had landed a commitment from Lagway back on Jan. 8, but the former five-star signal caller opted to take a visit to Ole Miss, despite saying he was committed to the Bears.

Most recently, CBS Sports insisted that Duke could target Lagway as its next QB following Darian Mensah entering the transfer portal. The Blue Devils were projecting to give Lagway some serious cash to play for them next season, but in the end, Lagway will play for Baylor in 2026.

Baylor is signing former Florida star QB DJ Lagway, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



The two sides had been working to get this done for a while. Now, he’s officially set to be a Baylor Bear. pic.twitter.com/lrDoG6Nl41 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 18, 2026

A massive win for Dave Aranda

Dave Aranda was retained, following a 5-7 season, to help retain the Baylor roster and keep the recruiting class intact -- except that hardly happened. The Bears lost key 2026 prospects like Jamarion Carlon, Jamarion Vincent, and Jordan Clay, who all went elsewhere. And then the Bears lost several key players to the transfer portal, like Keaton Thomas, Bryson Washington, DJ Coleman, and Coleton Price.

The only saving grace for Aranda was to go out and land someone who could help the fanbase buy back in. That saving grace was Lagway.

Lagway, a legacy recruit, was a former top-five prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He chose Florida over Baylor, but the Willis (TX) prospect will come home. Lagway is as talented as they come, despite an up-and-down season this past year. Lagway passed for 2,264 yards, 16 scores, and 14 interceptions this past season with the Gators.

A breakout year could be in store

While Lagway has had some struggles, he hasn't played under an offensive mind like Jake Spavital. Wherever Spavital has been -- his QB has been elite. From Johnny Manziel, to Kyler Murray, to Geno Smith, to Brandon Weeden, and Sawyer Robertson, among others -- they all produce.

Baylor has also added some key playmakers to its roster for Lagway like Gavin Freeman, Hardley Gilmore, and Dre'lon Miller, among others. The Bears' offense will feature Lagway and give him the exposure he needs in order for NFL scouts to really take notice of his arm talent.

Baylor fans got their man in Waco, now it's time for Aranda and Co. to produce results on the field.

