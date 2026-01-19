Baylor adds a Swiss Army Knife after landing Delaware LB Anthony Crenshaw Jr.

Baylor added its third linebacker via the transfer portal on Monday. After signing both Kedrick Walker and JJ Shelton, the Bears added another player to the room.

On Monday, Anthony Crenshaw Jr. announced he was headed to Baylor. The Arlington (TX) native played three seasons at Delaware, but he will now head closer to home and play for Dave Aranda's program.

Crenshaw Jr. signed with the Blue Hens as a safety in the 2023 class. He was not ranked by 247Sports.

Crenshaw's career with Delaware

The 6-foot, 205-pound defensive player is a little bit of a Swiss Army Knife. During his tenure with the Blue Hens, he has lined up at both corner positions, both safety positions, and at linebacker. Coming to Baylor, Crenshaw Jr. projects as a linebacker, but the Bears have the ability to play him wherever needed.

This season, injuries limited Crenshaw Jr. to just six games in 2025. He recorded 19 tackles and one TFL for the Blue Hens' defense, and had. a season-high seven tackles in the opening game against Delaware State.

For his career, Crenshaw Jr. racked up 40 tackles in 335 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. In 2024, during his redshirt freshman season, Crenshaw Jr. had a 78.0 defensive grade and a 79.8 coverage grade, while he played safety that season. He had the fourth-best grade on the team in both categories.

Baylor's LB outlook in 2026

With Crenshaw Jr. joining the mix, he will likely be a depth piece, with a rotational upside this year. Baylor brings back both Kaleb Burns and Kyland Reed, with the hope of Travion Barnes coming back one more season. If Barnes does come back, after suffering a season-ending injury last season, then Baylor will have a good outlook at LB, even after losing Keaton Thomas.

With the additions of Walker, Shelton, and Crenshaw Jr., Baylor has proven production and a veteran presence in the room. Both Walker and Crenshaw Jr. have played a lot of football, and while Shelton is young, he played in his freshman season at Arkansas.

