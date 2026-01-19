Breaking down Baylor’s new-look Quarterback room

The Baylor quarterback room experienced significant turnover this past season. Sawyer Robertson is taking his talent to the NFL, and backups Walker White and Cade Tessier both entered the portal looking for new homes. Baylor was left with some quality, though, with Nate Bennet, Edward Griffin returning, and Quinn Murphy coming in from the high school ranks. The elephant in the room is the addition of DJ Lagway from Florida. He will most definitely start for the Bears next season and is obviously a prospect Baylor fans should be very excited about.

Baylor Quarterback, Sawyer Robertson | Rod Aydelotte: Waco-Tibune Herald via AP

OUT: Sawyer Robertson (Graduate), Walker White (Transfer Portal), Cade Tessier (Transfer Portal)

IN: DJ Lagway (Transfer Portal), Quinn Murphy (High School)

Projected Depth Chart:

QB1: DJ Lagway (Jr.)

QB2: Nate Bennet (RS So.)

QB3: Edward Griffin (RS Fr.)

QB4: Quinn Murphy (Fr.)

NEW Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway | Chris O'Meara, Credit: AP

What I like about this room

DJ Lagway is the most talented quarterback to ever put a Baylor jersey on, according to 247Sports. While I don't think he will reach the heights of Robert Griffin III or have the stats of Bryce Petty, I think DJ will find immense success at Baylor. He is in the perfect situation to excel as one of Jake Spavital's next great quarterbacks.

This is the play and throw.



You don’t need to be a football savant to realize only a handful of players on earth can make this play and throw.



DJ Lagway is one of them.

DJ was good in Florida. This is not a player that is "moving down" in a sense; the recruiting sites did not misevaluate DJ. This is just a new opportunity for a guy who wants to continue the Lagway legacy at Baylor. DJ had an offer from Ole Miss and interest from LSU and Miami, but he still chose Baylor. DJ will excel with a brand-new, built-from-scratch offense, and on the flip-side and brand new defense.

The depth in this room is good, too. Nate Bennet served as the backup for the past two seasons and has taken enough second-team practice reps in Spavital's system that if he does have to play, the offense won't completely stall out. Edward Griffin and Quinn Murphy provide great depth as Texas high school football guys who have played the spread offense their whole lives. If DJ plays two years at Baylor, Griffin and Murphy will be ready to battle it out for the starting spot in 2028.

Projected backup, Nate Bennet | Waco-Tribune Herald

There is not much to complain about when it comes to Baylor's quarterback room. We will see what DJ decides to do after the 2026 season, whether he will want to take his talent to the NFL or run it back with Baylor, is yet to be known. If he decides to move to the NFL, it will be interesting to see if the coaching staff will go with Nate Bennet or look towards a transfer.

