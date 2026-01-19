Baylor lands commitment from former Auburn, LSU CB in transfer portal

After a ton of attrition from the secondary, Baylor continues to add talent from the transfer portal. According to 247Sports' transfer list, the Bears have added CB Austin Ausberry from the portal. Ausberry is now the fifth defensive back Baylor has added in this transfer cycle.

Ausberry joins former Oklahoma CB Devon Jordan, and former Kansas State defensive backs Jayden Rowe, Colby McCalister, and Daniel Cobbs. Recent commitment, Anthony Crenshaw Jr., most recently played LB at Delaware, but he could also shift to the secondary.

Ausberry was a former four-star prospect and the No. 186 ranked player in the class of 2022, per the Composite. Ausberry signed with Auburn, where he played for two seasons before transferring to LSU, where he played at in both 2024 and 2025. Ausberry will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Ausberry's career

The Baton Rouge (LA) prospect has never quite gotten his football in college. Playing at Auburn, Ausberry saw four defensive snaps in the two seasons there and played in 45 snaps on special teams.

The 6-foot, 195-pound cornerback transferred to LSU, but he never found the field there either. Ausberry played in one defensive snap, but did become a special teams standout for the Tigers. In the two seasons there, Ausberry played in 164 special teams snaps. He recorded one tackle.

According to his LSU bio, Ausberry was a two-way player in high school.



- Playmaker on both sides of the ball at University High School

- Played linebacker and wide receiver for the Cubs

- Won Louisiana Division II state title as a senior after reaching the semifinals as a junior

- Participated in the Under Armour All-America Game

Ausberry's outlook in Waco

With Baylor hiring Joe Klanderman as its new defensive coordinator, things are going to look different in Waco. There have been several KSU players follow him to Baylor, and they may have a head start being familiar with the defense.

While Ausberry has seen very limited action during his playing career, the talent was clear back in high school. Two top SEC programs took a swing at Ausberry -- along with being a top-200 prospect -- so Dave Aranda and Klanderman are hoping to unlock his full potential.

It appears that Baylor could use Ausberry at either CB or S for the 2026 season, and there are plenty of holes Baylor needs to fill. At the very least, Ausberry can provide some depth.

