Baylor slipping early in 2027 recruiting as four-star Kaden McCarty picks Texas A&M
Baylor took another early recruiting hit in the 2027 cycle on Monday, losing out on four-star Cypress (Texas) Cy-Falls edge rusher Kaden McCarty to Texas A&M. The decision pushes the Aggies to No. 1 in the national rankings while the Bears remain at No. 17 with only three commitments. It also reinforces a growing concern in Waco: Baylor is slipping behind its in-state rivals before the cycle truly begins.
McCarty, a Top247 prospect ranked No. 11 nationally at the edge rusher position and No. 10 in Texas, chose Texas A&M over Baylor, Texas, Houston and Texas Tech. At 6-foot-1.5 and 215 pounds, he is one of the most disruptive defensive prospects in the state, finishing his junior season with 51 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. His sophomore numbers were just as strong with 59 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
Why Baylor Missed and Why It Matters
McCarty made his reasoning clear: Texas A&M’s defensive identity, its coaching continuity and its player development track record carried the most weight. He praised Aggies assistants Tony Jerod-Eddie and Sean Spencer, calling their developmental pipeline “one of one,” and credited head coach Mike Elko’s defensive mind as a major factor. McCarty watched A&M put together one of the nation’s most efficient defenses this past season, and the on-field results matched the recruiting pitch.
"The strong relationship I've built with the staff was really the biggest part," McCarty told 247Sports. "Their staff has been great to me and my family. The guys coach Tony (Jerod-Eddie), and coach (Sean) Spencer have developed is one of one. The culture of A&M is also a big part of it. It pulls you in. Coach (Mike) Elko is also a great coach, and his defensive mind is one of the best in the country and it shows on the field."
Baylor, meanwhile, could not counter with comparable defensive momentum. The Aggies ranked 19th nationally in yards allowed per game (309.8), top 40 in scoring defense and top 40 against the run. Baylor finished in the 80s in total defense, 120s in scoring defense and 120s in rushing defense. Both Elko and Dave Aranda are defensive coaches by background, but in 2025, only one program fielded a unit that consistently dictated games and it was not Baylor.
In a cycle where early evaluations heavily favor defensive linemen and pass rushers, missing on a high-end edge rusher like McCarty underscores a bigger challenge: Baylor is not winning enough battles in Texas against programs whose on-field products match their recruiting pitches. Aranda’s staff is selling development, culture and early pathways to playing time, but 2025’s defensive numbers weaken that message with top defenders in the state.
Where Baylor Goes From Here
The Bears still have time to reset their 2027 momentum, but the gap between where they are and where they hope to be is widening. A&M already holds eight commits and sits atop the national rankings. Texas and Texas Tech are already in the mix with top-30 classes early in the process, each already securing a five-star recruit or two. Baylor’s early three-man class is solid, but it lacks a headliner capable of anchoring a defensive resurgence.
For Aranda, the path forward is twofold: improve the on-field product in 2026 and re-establish credibility along the defensive line. Baylor cannot afford to fall behind in Texas recruiting. Losing McCarty stings not because one recruit changes everything, but because it highlights the current trajectory. To regain ground, Baylor must show defensive improvement quickly or risk watching another recruiting class tilt toward its rivals.
