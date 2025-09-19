Baylor to host 2027 coveted Lone Star state recruit against Arizona State.
Jordan Smith will be visiting for the Big 12 conference opener in Waco vs the defending conference champs, Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Grayson Grundhoefer of SicEm365. The 5-9, 170-pound class of 2027 running back out of Waxahachie, Texas (Waxahachie HS) has already racked up over 10 offers so far. Colorado, North Texas, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Oregon are among the few, as he is starting to get some recruiting buzz from programs all over the country. Smith is currently unranked per the 247Sports rankings.
Baylor has offered 10 running backs in the class of 2027 and will look to gain traction with getting a head start on trying to land an in-state prospect to help build this 2027 class in the future. I know it's only an unofficial visit, but these visits during these primetime games give the Bears an opportunity to showcase why many recruits could stay home and continue building something special in Waco. Recruiting has been a center focus for head coach Dave Aranda's staff. Smith reminds me a little bit of a smaller Baylor wide receiver, Kole Wilson, with his speed at his size and big-playmaker ability when he gets the ball in his hands.
Smith is very explosive, has good vision, and when he has the ball in open space, he can make big time plays. He could be a perfect fit for the Bears as they look to continue the trend to find in-state prospects and develop them into dynamic, versatile running backs to light up the Big-12. The Bears look to continue to strengthen relationships with in-state prospects as they look to continue to make progress with turning this program back into a winning program, not just in the Big-12, but want to be consistent with winning like the big-time programs in the country. This visit highlights the program's momentum if they can get a big win over a conference foe and a program that was in the college football playoff last season.