Four-star QB leaves Baylor visit feeling impressed
This weekend, the Baylor Bears hosted four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler for their home game against Samford. Zeigler is one of the most highly touted QBs in the 2027 class, and Baylor left quite the impression.
Zeigler told Rivals that Baylor 'checked all the boxes' this weekend. The No. 174 overall recruit and No. 13 QB in the class holds offers from Michigan, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and others, but the Bears are doing their best to standout among the rest.
It's easy to see why Baylor would be an attractive option for a young QB. Sawyer Robertson has been one of the best QBs in the country the past two years and has led a high-powered offense. The Bears rank 28th in the country through three games this year and finished 18th in scoring in 2024. Even with a defensive head coach, Baylor relies on its offense to win most of its games, so securing their QB of the future is paramount.
If the Bears can get Zeigler's commitment, they'll have their QB of the future walking into the program in a couple of years. He's one of the Bears' top targets in 2027, so they'll continue to try to reel him in until he commits.
Here's what 247's Gabe Brooks had to say about Zeigler in his scouting report:
"Above average size with an impressive build at this early stage. Flashes a big arm in game situations and the elite camp circuit. Not only capable of pushing the ball vertically, but displays excellent short-to-intermediate velocity, and has done so in multiple live evaluations in Spring 2025. Also has shown accuracy and touch nuance to multiple levels. Ball gets out with conviction. Sophomore tape shows flashes of these traits, but the need for more consistent playmaking ability and production in pads. Capable runner who can extend plays to throw or gain chunk yardage as a scrambler. Performs with a calm, poised field demeanor and does not seem to panic when things break down. Started 10 games as a sophomore for valuable learning experience, compiling 997 passing yards, 555 rushing yards, a 6-6 TD-INT ratio, and seven rushing TDs. Will look to take the next step from a production standpoint entering his junior campaign, but notably and encouragingly completed 65.5 percent of his sophomore throws. Multi-sport athlete with baseball and basketball experience. Live performances in Spring 2025 provide key evaluation opportunities that suggest immense long-term potential. Confident in a high-major projection with physical tools and field demeanor that suggest the best is yet to come."
