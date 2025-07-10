BREAKING: Baylor lands top-40 defender over Texas, LSU, and Texas Tech
There was a palpable buzz entering Thursday surrounding Baylor's 2026 recruiting class. The Bears had 14 commitments, and Baylor had just one four-star prospect -- CB Jamarion Vincent -- per the Composite. But that changed drastically on Thursday.
Four-star defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton announced his decision to head to Waco. The elite lineman picked the Bears over LSU, Texas, and Texas Tech. It was news that shocked some, since he was initially expected to head to Austin to play for the Longhorns.
The 6-foot-4, 260 pound lineman is from Temple (TX) and could be an instant-impact player for Aranda next year. He is considered the 39th-ranked player in the 2026 class, along with being the No. 4 defensive lineman.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on what Baylor is getting:
Physically and athletically gifted front-line defender who could play from the edge or bulk to a true defensive lineman thanks to immense frame space. Measured exceptionally well during 2025 Navy All-American Bowl week, while assembling an encouraging performance against elite competition to reacquire the "stock up" label. North of 6-4 and around 240 pounds with excellent length. Displays quick-twitch athleticism that shows in pads and explosive basketball context. Dynamic open-floor finisher in hoops, where second-jump juice regularly shows. Technically raw, but flashes high-level splash playmaking ability. Also showed encouraging down-to-down competency in various scenarios during NAAB week. Plays upright at times and can improve flexibility. Rush arsenal should expand with experience. Flashes startling speed-to-power ability and point-of-attack strength. Limited track and field reps (100 meters, shot put, discus) create a three-sport athletic profile. Represents a high-ceiling on-ball defender who could fit multiple roles and schemes. Projects as a possible high-major impact player with bona fide NFL Draft traits.
