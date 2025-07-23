ESPN: Baylor football cracks list as top-25 recruiting class after strong July
247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN are now the major three recruiting services after On3 and Rivals combined. But ESPN doesn't update its recruiting rankings as quickly as the former two do. However, ESPN recently did so and that jumped the Baylor Bears into the top 25.
Baylor went from being unranked to becoming ESPN's No. 25 class in the 2026 cycle. ESPN has two Big 12 teams ranked, and the Bears trail only BYU, who is ranked No. 19.
Baylor picked up a wide receiver with strong ties to the program as London Smith's father was a two-sport star (football and basketball) at Baylor and his mother was a national champion triple jumper for the Bears. London, not surprisingly, is a quick, smooth target with good body control.
Another key add at WR is Jordan Clay, a nice-sized target at close to 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds who also possesses very good body control. Further capitalizing on in-state talent, Baylor landed ESPN 300 DE Jamarion Carlton and ESPN 300 CB Jamarion Vincent, who possesses coveted size at roughly 6-2 and blends that with good speed and smooth movements.
Defensive end Jamarion Carlton is ranked No. 98 on ESPN's rankings and he is the top-rated player Baylor currently has in its 2026 class. WR Jordan Clay comes in next, sitting at No. 141 on ESPN.
OT Donel Robinson Jr. is ranked No. 174, per ESPN. Lastly, CB Jamarion Vincent sits at No. 196.
