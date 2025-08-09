ACC program surge means Baylor must step up in elite QB battle
Earlier buzz in the recruitment of 6-2, 209-pound, 2027 four-star quarterback Malachi Zeigler, the Benton, Louisiana, prospect who is a Top-100 player in the nation, was once gaining some recruiting buzz towards the Michigan Wolverines in recent weeks, but things have shifted in the way of another 2027 signal caller. Zeigler has been predicted to possibly land with the SMU Mustangs as SMU has been in a recruiting battle as of late that included Baylor, Mississippi State, and Michigan. The Mustangs look to get their signal caller for the 2027 class as they are the leader right now in Zeigler's recruitment.
Michigan is trending towards another Top-100 player in the nation, Peter Bourque, a 6-4,190-pound four-star quarterback (Marion, MA), predicted to pick the Wolverines by On3's Steve Wiltfong earlier this morning. This shift has Baylor in a tough spot even early in 2027 recruiting. The Bears have to re-establish relationships with quarterbacks all over the country to continue to try and find the best fit for their future signal caller in Waco.
Baylor has offered 11 quarterbacks in the class of 2027, with six of them being in-state prospects, including one of the Top-50 players in the nation, who is highly touted. Kavian Bryant (Palestine, TX), who I think is underrated even with his 247Sports ranking as a borderline five-star quarterback and someone that the Bears should go after if they want someone to be the next Big-Thing in not only the Big-12 but the country in the future, someone who's athletic, spins the ball well and someone who could come in his freshman year and possibly have a shot at the starting quarterback job.
Baylor's offensive system can be a huge selling point to all prospects as the Bears can offer a system that goes around the QB's skill set and puts the signal-caller in the best positions to make plays for the offense to win games in a competitive pass-heavy conference that is the Big 12, and the opportunity to play early is always in the back of the head of a high-school recruit.
Baylor losing momentum in this recruitment isn't the end of the world, but they would need to make a strong impression on recruits going forward this season, with upcoming visits to Waco and a strong performance in the upcoming 2025 as Baylor has been an under-the-radar team to possibly win the Big 12 conference this season, with a pretty challenging schedule.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
National CBS college football writer showers Baylor RB Bryson Washington with love
Could an early game against Baylor seal the fate of an SEC coach?
Big 12 battle brews as Baylor pursues promising SEC commit
Baylor football receives late commitment to fortify the defensive line
One Baylor Bear makes Sporting News' 2025 preseason All-American team headlined by Texas' Arch Manning
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI