Baylor adds their fourth commitment from the transfer portal

The Baylor Bears have taken their lumps in this mass hysteria known as the transfer portal. Dave Aranda and his staff have gotten commitments from four players so far, including the most recent addition of former Texas State defensive tackle Kamren Washington.

And that is a good thing when you consider that the Bears have lost 16 players just on the defensive side of the ball. Bodies are at a premium.

Texas State defensive tackle Kamren Washington has signed with Baylor, @On3sports has learned.



The 6-foot-2, 293-pound redshirt junior had 14 total tackles, 3.0 TFLs and PBU in 12 games this season.https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy pic.twitter.com/72vJy7hX33 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 6, 2026

At 6-foot-2, 293 pounds, Washington posted 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass breakup in 2025. In his three-year collegiate career, Washington has recorded 22 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup.

Washington’s arrival lines up with Aranda’s prioritization of rebuilding of both the offensive and defensive lines. Regarded as a defensive mastermind in the coaching circles, the Bears suffered mightily on that side of the ball in 2025. Baylor allowed more points scored against them (32.6 points per game) than they scored on offense.

Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the sidelines against the UCF Knights during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It has been said and reported that two stats that indicate great defensive line play are sacks and tackles for loss. Baylor ranked tied for 132nd in sacks with 12, an average of just one per game.

Also, the Bears ranked 126th in the FBS in tackles for loss with 48, or four per game. That was bad enough for dead last in the Big 12 Conference. By contrast, Texas Tech ranked tops in the country and the league in tackles for loss with 105. In two of their seven losses, the Bears recorded just one tackle for loss each against Auburn and Cincinnati.

Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In an effort to change that poor performance, Aranda has hired new defensive coaches. Joe Klanderman comes over from Kansas State and will be the defensive coordinator and brings with him an attacking style of attack that generates drive-killing turnovers. Jacori Greer brings a new mindset as the defensive line coach.

So, the addition of Washington is a good thing and fills a position of need as the Bears gear up for spring practice beginning in a couple of months.

More From Baylor On SI