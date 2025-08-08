Big 12 battle brews as Baylor pursues promising SEC commit
College and high school football is in the air as the 2025 season for both levels is right around the corner, which means recruiting is going to pick back up as programs are watching all over the country for underrated players that they might have missed out on early in the 2026 cycle. Baylor is moving with intent to try and continue to build off this Top-30 nationally ranked recruiting class.
One hot name that is drawing serious attention among Big-12 coaching staffs is Kentucky commit, Ben Duncum. The Bears currently have two defensive line commits this 2026 cycle, starting with their highest-rated commit in this class borderline five-star edge Jamarion Carlton and three-star Jae'Lin Battle. Baylor currently has the number three-ranked recruiting class in the Big 12 with 16 total recruits and is looking to add more.
Duncum, the 6-5 255-pound Austin, TX (Lake Travis HS) prospect, has been committed to the Wildcats since June of this year and has over 30 Division I offers that include programs like Auburn, Utah, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State. Duncum has a high ceiling with physical and athletic ability, and a high motor to become a multi-year starter and a very effective run stopper. The Lake Travis defensive star in his junior campaign recorded 61 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. Baylor recently offered Duncum, and it looks like the buzz around Waco has been picking up this recent weeks.
Baylor has begun to pursue Duncum seriously, along with another Big 12 team, Colorado. The Buffaloes have a Top-100 recruiting class and already have a commit from Texas in linebacker. Carson Crawford (Carthage, TX) SEC schools are never easy to leave, but with this buzz, it shows that Baylor is not backing down from the prestige of the SEC. It's still early in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as things will start to get a little tricky around the country with many schools pursuing other committed prospects, no matter what conference they're in.
Baylor getting Duncum onto campus for a game this season will be big for the Bears. With early national signing day slowly approaching in four months, the big question is, can they hold off Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes for the in-state prospect and possibly more potential programs as the high school football season starts in a couple of weeks?
Baylor Bears On SI
