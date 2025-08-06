Baylor football receives late commitment to fortify the defensive line
Despite football starting in a couple of weeks, the Baylor Bears are still making moves to fortify their roster. According to Brad Hoiseth, defensive tackle Aleki Manutai has made a late commitment to Baylor.
Manutai, the Saddleback College defensive lineman, has three years of eligibility left to use in Waco. Manutai played in eight games in 2024 for the Bobcats and recorded 14 tackles and 2.5 TFLs. According to Saddleback's roster, Manutai stands at 6-foot-2, 295-pounds.
According to Manutai's timeline, he had received offers from schools like New Mexico State and Hawaii, among others. With getting to campus late, it's likely Manutai sees a redshirt year with the Bears in 2025, but Baylor could always use some depth on the interior. If he were to redshirt, Baylor could have Manutai for four seasons.
Prior to landing Manutai, Baylor loaded up in the transfer portal by landing a few key pieces. Texas A&M transfer Samu Taumanupepe and Tulane transfer Adonis Friloux could both see significant playing time in 2025 for the Bears' defense. Baylor also returns Devonte Tezino, who will likely start on the defensive line this fall.
Edge room also got help
Baylor also landed a few pieces on the edge to help the interior lineman. Oregon's Emar'rion Winston and Tulane's Matthew Fobbs-White should see playing time in 2025. Recently, Winston called Fobbs-White a 'speed demon'.
"But my brother Fobbs, he's a speed demon," Winston said of Fobbs-White. "And he shocked me because he's also bullying through great counters, good steps. He can add a lot. He can add more than me probably when it comes to edge rusher. And that's why I enjoy playing with him because I look on the other side and I'm trying to get to the quarterback, and then he's back there with me, and I'm like, 'did I get there first or did he get there first'? We're just seeing film.
