Could an early game against Baylor seal the fate of an SEC coach?
It hasn't been the start Auburn fans were hoping for when the Tigers landed Hugh Freeze. In two seasons, Freeze has won six and five games, respectively, for the Tigers. Clearly, there is a ton of pressure riding on Freeze's shoulders entering 2025.
And according to CBS Sports, Auburn's win total is expected to rise in 2025. But an early test against Baylor, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M might seal Freeze's fate at Auburn.
"Let's be blunt, if Auburn doesn't hit the seven-win barrier, Hugh Freeze is likely out of a job. That's the sort of pressure that's on the Tigers.
"The schedule could be worse for Auburn, too. The Tigers draw Georgia and Alabama at home. They avoid Texas. We'll know whether Auburn can clear the seven-win barrier by October. Early road games against Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas A&M will tell the story of the season."
That Week 1 game in Waco will tell both sides of the story. Just how well will Freeze do with the Tigers in 2025? And just how serious of a contender is Baylor? The Bears have a rough early slate, too. Baylor leads off with Auburn, before heading to SMU -- who made the CFP last year --, then in Week 4, the Bears play Arizona State.
According to a recent article from CBS Sports, the Auburn Tigers are predicted to win the major Week 1 showdown against Baylor. Brad Crawford predicted that the Tigers would start 3-0, meaning they win in Week 1.
As for Baylor, if the Bears can go 2-1 during that four-week stretch of games, that will signal that Baylor is a real competitor in the Big 12 Conference. Luckily, for the Bears, they won't see Texas Tech, BYU, or Iowa State in the regular season. But Baylor will still have to beat teams like Kansas State, Utah, and TCU, among others.
