Five-Star floor general taking official visit to Baylor basketball this weekend
Baylor is set to host one of the premier recruits in the 2026 class this weekend as a 5-star combo guard, Dylan Mingo, is visiting Waco for an official visit, according to Rivals. The five-star from Farmingdale, NY, is the No.1 point guard in the class of 2026 in Rivals/On3 rankings. His trip to Waco shows that Baylor will continue to recruit at a very high level to stay among the most competitive basketball programs in the country.
Standing 6-5, the very talented guard has built a reputation as a floor general who can make an impact on the game in many ways. His blend of athleticism, creativity, and size as a guard is something that Baylor is looking to bring into their program. His defensive toughness and ability to block out defenders to get rebounds are also some of the most underrated parts of his game.
Baylor's staff will use this visit to really cover some ground in Mingo's recruitment, as it will showcase its proven track record of development over the years for Baylor guards who end up in the NBA. Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew is known for his consistency in turning backcourt guards into NBA-ready prospects, which is a major draw for big-time recruits like Mingo.
Bringing in a player of this caliber would send a very strong message to the national recruiting cycle and show that Baylor can continue to bring in top talent year in and year out. Even with Mingo being in consideration by other top basketball programs in the country, it shows that this visit could be a huge step toward Baylor getting back into talks as a top basketball program in the country and making another run at a national championship.
NBA Comparison:
Mingo's ability to play both sides of the ball at a high level and great motor has him compared to some NBA players that are known for having really well NBA careers and being the glue guy for teams to make a run for an NBA championship.
Jrue Holiday: a physical point guard who can guard multiple positions.
Dejounte Murray: Tall, athletic guard who is defensive-minded and who developed the offensive part of his game over the years and has been a valuable asset for teams to make a deep run in the NBA playoffs and build around, who can distribute the ball to make others better around him.
Lonzo Ball: Before the injuries, the former top-5 NBA draft pick, who is known for using his size, court vision, rebounding ability, and defensive instincts, all while developing his jump shot over the last few seasons, has developed really well to be a two-way guard.