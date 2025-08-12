Florida beats out Baylor, Oklahoma for coveted top-50 2026 prospect
The Baylor Bears were starting to trend downward for top-50 prospect Davian Groce, and that came to fruition on Monday night. The Frisco (TX) prospect was down to Florida, Oklahoma, Baylor, and Houston, but announced he would head to Gainesville to play for the Gators.
Groce is a next-level prospect who can play either RB or WR at college and is probably viewed as a dynamic WR. Either way, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect is ranked as the 47th-best player in the 2026 class and the No. 4 athlete, per the Composite.
What is Baylor missing? 247Sports' Gabe Brooks gave his scouting report:
- dynamic offensive weapon experienced at running back and receiver who could play either at the high-major level
- owns a receiver's build with strong pass-catching production, but verified athleticism particularly stands out when stacked vs. running back class
- that said, multiple sources indicate a desire to play receiver
- displays impressive body control and spatial awareness in the air and along boundaries
- plays with some subtle speed-changing modulation evident in run
-after-catch ability at receiver and second-level playmaking at RB
- unorthodox gait that appears somewhat tight-hipped, but ankle flexibility shows in foot quickness
- Texas 5A 200-meter champion as a junior- field-stretching linear speed supported by multi-sport data, but a build-up runway aids in reaching highest gear
- reveals some gear-down when redirecting
- valuable basketball participation pervasive in NFL Draft results across positional spectrum, but particularly frequent in skill players/pass catchers
- likely one of the top offensive playmakers in TXHSFB and the country for the 2026 class. Projects as a high-major receiver who can give you personnel/game plan flexibility with a clear long-term NFL ceiling.
The loss stings, but Baylor is doing fine
It's not ideal to lose Groce from your backyard, but Baylor is still building a legit class in the 2026 cycle. The Bears have three of the top players from Texas: edge Jamarion Carlton, WR Jordan Clay, and CB Jamarion Vincent. If Baylor can snag a couple more four-star players before December, the Bears will have a top-25 recruiting class more than likely.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Oklahoma Sooners most overrated, Clemson Tigers most underrated team in AP Top 25 Poll
Four-Star SEC commit shares what stands out about Baylor football
ESPN updates 2026 recruiting rankings, lists Baylor at No. 3 in the Big 12 Conference
Big-time Baylor football weapon set to miss entire 2025 season
National CBS college football writer showers Baylor RB Bryson Washington with love
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI