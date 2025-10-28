Following Morris commitment, Baylor jumps into the top 25 recruiting class rankings
Despite back-to-back losses and a lackluster 4-4 record that has head coach Dave Aranda rumored to be on the hot seat, Aranda and staff are still locking up commits after four-star running back Ryelan Morris committed on Sunday night.
Morris’s commitment bumped the Baylor Bears into the top 25 at #24 in the 247 Composite Team Rankings for the 2026 recruiting class. Morris, from Honey Grove, Texas is the fourth-highest rated recruit in the class according to 247 at #187 overall. Top 100 players Jamarion Carlton, Jamarion Vincent and Jordan Clay are the headliners, for now as they sit at #35, #77 and #89 in the 247 rankings.
Morris was a big get as he is the only player at his position currently committed to Baylor and becomes the 13th out of 17 commits to come from Texas. Aranda and his staff may not be done landing commits either with the upcoming mass shuffle of head coaches after big names such as LSU, Penn State, Florida, UCLA and Virginia Tech all have fired their head coaches.
The commitment came as a surprise to many as Morris had been committed to Stanford since June 4th but decommitted from the Cardinal on Sunday and quickly followed up with his pledge to Baylor. 247 scouting analyst Gabe Brooks compared Morris to former TCU Horned Frogs receiver KaVontae Turpin back in June, Turpin is currently with the Dallas Cowboys.
Morris joins a strong class of offensive skill players for Baylor as they have received verbal commitments from wide receivers Davion Peters, London Smith, Clay, tight end Kai Wesley and tight end Parker Almanza. The Bears also have a commitment from quarterback Quinn Murphy and a trio of offensive linemen in Donel Robinson, Kole Seaton and Marcus Page Jr.
As for the defense, the Bears currently have Carlton, Jae’Lin Battle and Tyrone Morgan for the defensive line, Jamarion Phillips at linebacker, Jordan Davis at safety and Jamarion Vincent at cornerback. Athlete Jamarion Richardson profiles as a cornerback but could end up playing anywhere once he is in Waco.
Depending on if the Bears can land Florida Gator commit Davian Groce and others committed to schools that have fired their coach, this class has the chance to break into the top 15 nationally.
