Baylor football makes staff change amidst 4-4 season
Baylor fans have been making their frustrations known on social media and it's clear there is only one direction the program can go after a 4-4 start in 2025 -- yet there is another.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Baylor has appeared to move on from offensive line coach Mason Miller after the Bears' blowout loss to Cincinnati.
On Saturday, Baylor made a change and placed backup LT Sean Thompkins in as the starter over veteran Sidney Fulgar.
Following the game, coach Dave Aranda was asked about the move, and he said the team needed a spark. But he also hinted on other changes potentially taking place.
"We needed a spark," Aranda said after the game. "We needed some of the mistakes that were plaguing us in the last couple games where there was a common theme there. We weren't getting it fixed. It would be similar practice-wise. There would be some positivity and some things to look forward to. We get to a game, it would be the same thing. The last step that we got is to be able to make a change at that position. So we'll continue to look at that. Every stone will be turned over to try to get the best that we can on the field."
Miller's exit
There is no question the Baylor offensive line has struggled this season against good defenses. The Bears have had a hard time opening holes in the run game and Sawyer Robertson has been under duress in games. Baylor entered the season with a veteran offensive line, yet they aren't playing that way.
Miller was in his second season in Waco. Miller was widely regarded as one of the elite offensive line minds in the Air Raid offensive coaching scheme, having previously served in the role for Mike Leach and Hal Mumme. He comes to Baylor after serving as the offensive coordinator at Tarleton State in 2023.
He was the O-line coach at Mississippi State and Washington State before he came to Baylor. Now, the Bears will hope the move provides essential for Baylor moving forward.
