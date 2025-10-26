3 takeaways from Baylor basketball's heartbreaking loss to Indiana
The Baylor Bears traveled to the mecca of the sport of basketball to take on the Indiana Hoosiers in Indianapolis, IN., where the Hoosiers boast an 85-28 record. Baylor is coming off an exhibition 79-74 win over Grand Canyon earlier this month. Both teams are meeting for only the second time in their history and are going through major roster overhauls as they prepare for the upcoming college basketball season. Here are three takeaways from Baylor's loss over the Hoosiers.
Baylor Hot Shots
The Bears came out firing in the first half, hitting 51.7 percent from the field and 7-of-9 from the charity stripe (77.8 percent) to take a 41-36 lead at the break. However, Baylor was just 4-of-11 from 3-point range. Cameron Carr was on fire, hitting six of his nine shots, including a three-pointer to pace the Bears with 14 points in the first frame. Carr finished the game with 18 points to go with nine rebounds and an assist. Carr was 5-for-5 on free throws.
Michael Rataj added 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists for the Bears. Dan Skillings added 13 points, two assists and three rebounds for Baylor.
Indiana was money at free throws
The Hoosiers did not fare well from the field, hitting 43.9 of their shots. But Bobby Knight would be proud in that Indiana was 20-for-21 from the free-throw line.
The 3-point line was unkind
Both teams were a combined 14-of-48 from 3-point range in the first half.
Indiana's Wilkerson played lights out!
Wilkerson was an assassin from the floor, scoring 28 points, including a perfect 13-for-13 from the charity stripe and added two rebounds and four assists.
No buckets to be found
Coming out of halftime, Baylor became the victim of the dreaded scoring drought. At different points throughout the second-half, the Bears went a combined six minutes without scoring and at one point was 1-of-12 shooting. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers went on a 7-0 run in the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Bears finished the game with a paltry 40 percent shooting percentage from the field.
Finish down the stretch
Late in the second-half, Indiana went over three minutes without a field goal and Baylor took advantage and tied the game at 70-70 with a 1:30 left in the game. Skillings hit a three to put Baylor ahead, but Indiana came back to take a one-point lead 74-73 with 0:12 seconds left. After a couple of lead changes with seconds left on the clock, Indiana pulled ahead for a heartbreaking 76-74 loss.