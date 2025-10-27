Baylor football lands familiar 4-star prospect on Sunday night and bolsters '26 class
One thing is for certain: Baylor's 4-4 record hasn't negatively affected the Bears' recruiting success. Baylor entered Sunday having a borderline top-25 class with 16 commitments in the 2026 cycle. But later on Sunday -- Baylor added to that number.
Honey Grove (TX) athlete Ryelan Morris announced his commitment to the Bears. It's been an interesting process for Morris. He was already committed to Baylor, but de-committed back in late June, to then commit to Stanford.
However, the staff kept in contact with Morris and he re-committed to Baylor.
Who is Ryelan Morris
The 5-foot-9 playmaker is a four-star recruit and the No. 228 prospect in the 2026 cycle. He is also ranked as the 14th-best athlete. He is predicted to play running back in college, but has the versatility to play wide receiver as well.
In 2024, Morris missed several games as a junior, but still produced 1,700-plus yards of offense in 8 contests. Ran for 1,200 yards and 26 TDs on 10.53 yards per carry. Completed 22 of 54 passes (.407) for 340 yards, 3 TDs, and 2 INTs. Caught 9 passes for 166 yards and 2 TDs. Added 15 tackles and return game reps as well.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Morris:
Dominant multi-phase playmaker at the Texas 2A level who could provide big-play touches from the slot or out of the backfield at the P4 level. Primarily a running back and quarterback with limited receiver reps in high school; however, has assembled a handful of outstanding live performances as a multi-level pass-catching threat across two years of evaluations. Limited height and frame potential, which plays into WR projection, but compensates with electric athleticism verified on the track and in combine settings. Beats just about any back-seven defender who draws the matchup. Excels in creating separation, regardless of route level. Faces a learning curve relative to competition level coming from small-school TXHSFB. Nevertheless, projects as a P4/high-major offensive weapon who can provide personnel flexibility and play-calling creativity with big-play potential every touch.
